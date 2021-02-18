Avatar Animation bundles are a collection of movement combinations that players can utilize with their Roblox avatar in-game.

Instead of using the default animations for their avatars, Roblox players can use ones that best fit their tastes.

There are a variety of Avatar Animation Bundles that are available for purchase on the Avatar Shop. These new animations will change how a Roblox avatar runs, walks, swims, jumps, falls, and more.

This article showcases the five Avatar Animation Bundles on the Roblox Avatar Shop that have received the highest number of favorites. This includes the Oldschool Animation Pack, Robot Animation Pack, and Ninja Animation Pack.

Disclaimer: The popularity of the Avatar Animation Bundles on this list may have changed since the writing of this article.

5 most favorited Avatar Animation Bundles on the Roblox Avatar Shop

#5 - Ninja Animation Package

The Ninja Animation Package on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players will be quick on their feet and ready for battle with the Ninja Animation Package.

This Avatar Animation Bundle has received over 694,000 favorites, which just goes to show that it is quite popular.

Note: The Ninja Animation Package is only compatible with R15 avatars.

#4 - Robot Animation Pack

The Robot Animation Pack on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players can 'do the robot' and take on more mechanical style movements with the Robot Animation Pack. With over 750,000 favorites, it is clear that many Roblox players are fans of this Avatar Bundle.

Note: The Robot Animation Pack is only compatible with R15 avatars.

#3 - Cartoony Animation Package

The Cartoony Animation Package on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players who are fans of the animation style used in many popular cartoons should check out the Cartoony Animation Package. It has over 780,000 favorites.

Note: This Avatar Animation Bundle is only compatible with R15 avatars.

#2 - Oldschool Animation Pack

The Oldschool Animation Pack on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players who want to relive the older days of Roblox should check out the Old School Animation Pack, which restores movements and animations that were present back in 2006.

This pack is clearly well-liked, as it has been favorited over 880,000 times.

Note: This Avatar Animation Bundle is only compatible with R15 avatars.

#1 - Stylish Animation Pack

The Stylish Animation Pack on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players who want to add a little bit of swagger to their step should check out the Stylish Animation Pack. This pack comes highly recommended, as it has been favorited over one million times.

Note: This Avatar Animation Bundle is only compatible with R15 avatars.

