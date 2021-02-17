5 most favorited shoulder pets on the Roblox Avatar Shop

Shoulder pets on Roblox are for the shoulder accessory slot and typically take the form of a cute animal or magical creature.

There are plenty of different ways for Roblox players to customize their avatar, which includes having a friendly companion resting on their shoulder.

Shoulder pets are essentially small animals or creatures that will rest on the shoulder of a Roblox player. There are a wide range of different shoulder pets that can be acquired, but the player base has made it clear that some are better than others.

This article showcases the five shoulder pets on the Roblox Avatar Shop that have received the highest number of favorites, which includes the Happy New Year Rat, the Spring Fairy, and more.

Disclaimer: The popularity of the shoulder pets on this list may have changed since the writing of this article.

Which are the most favorited shoulder pets on the Roblox Avatar Shop?

#5 - Spring Fairy

The Spring Fairy shoulder accessory on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Spring Fairy is a perfect shoulder pet for those who are fans of fantasy, medieval and mystical themes. This magical creature will help brighten the day of any Roblox player who chooses to have it on their shoulders.

The pet has a pair of wings, but a player could look even cooler with their own set of wings to match. Some of the best-looking wings in Roblox can be found showcased here.

Find the pet here.

#4 - Bat Buddy

The Bat Buddy shoulder accessory on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Bat Buddy is available to accompany all night owls and vampires of the Roblox community.

This little friend will rest right on a Roblox player's shoulder and accompany them on all of their in-game adventures.

Find the pet here.

#3 - Business Cat

The Business Cat shoulder accessory on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Business Cat certainly means business, as the cat is dressed up with a very official yellow necktie.

This shoulder pet is perfect for Roblox players who love to roleplay, and the accessory would match well in both a metropolitan and suburban setting.

Find the pet here.

#2 - Overseer Oversleeper: Terrible Teddy

The Overseer Oversleeper: Terrible Teddy shoulder accessory on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Overseer Oversleeper: Terrible Teddy is a perfect shoulder pet for even the most villainous and evil of characters. This cute little black and green fella is essentially an alien teddy bear that can accompany Roblox players.

Players can get their hands on the Overseer Oversleeper: Terrible Teddy for only 100 Robux.

Find the pet here.

#1 - Happy New Year Rat

The Happy New Year Rat shoulder accessory on the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Happy New Year Rat can be obtained for free and was introduced by ROBLOX in honor of the new year of 2020. Little did the world know at the time that 2020 would be an unprecedented and challenging year for essentially all denizens across the globe.

However, Roblox players at least got this cute little guy as a small token of positivity.

This pet is also one of the most favorited accessories on the entire Avatar Shop, which is a feat worth recognizing.

Find the pet here.

