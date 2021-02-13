Roblox players can collect a corncupia of various items, but capes are among the best things to add some flair and style.

The mantra "look good, feel good, play good" has been used in sports for years, and the same sentiment remains steadfast in the world of gaming. Players have consistently endeavored to make their avatar look cool and stylish across multiple gaming genres.

Roblox is no different as customization and outfit choices allow players to stand out from one another. Adding a cool looking cape to a player's wardrobe might be the best thing to elevate their cosmetic appearance.

This article showcases five of the best looking capes in Roblox that can be purchased from the Avatar Shop, which includes

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Top 5 coolest looking capes in Roblox

#5 - Red Cape

The Red Cape back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players will be able to channel their inner superhero with this classic looking cape. The Red Cape is a no-frills back accessory that is just as it is described, a straight red cape.

This cape could help elevate a variety of different outfits, or used to take on a superhero persona. Players should be sure to step into a phone booth before changing into this cape, to keep their real identity a secret.

#4 - Red Void Cape

The Red Void Cape back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Red Void cape is dark and sinister, but maintains a curious and alluring esthetic. This back accessory is unique and would fit perfectly for any aspiring evil overworld or assassin.

#3 - Shattered Cloak

The Shatter back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Shattered Cloak is a unique back accessory with an esthetic unlike the rest of the capes on this list.

The cape gives off an aura of mystery and would match well with a handful of different roleplay outfits. The art style is impressive as it appears that portions of the cape are magically staying somewhat connected.

#2 - Gamer Cloak

The Gamer Cloak back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Gamer Cloak shows the rest of the Robox population that the person wearing it means business. This back accessory shares the same color scheme as the trendy Gamer Wings that can be found here.

Roblox players will really be able to show off to their friends with the Gamer Cloak.

#1 - Royal Fur Cape

The Royal Fur Cape back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Royal Fur Cape is a must-have for any Roblox nobility. Attention to detail with this back accessory is spot on, as each texture looks handcrafted.

This cape would work correctly for either a Roman Emperor or even a Viking Jarl. Any Roblox player wearing the Royal Fur Cape is sure to turn heads and gather attention.

