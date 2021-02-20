Body Parts Bundles in Roblox are a collection of different alterations to the physical form of avatars, that players can use to transform their appearance in-game.

Body Parts Bundles are a great way for Roblox players to completely transform how their avatar looks. Different bundles transform players in different ways, from a complete metamorphisis into an other worldly creature to simple enhancements to muscles.

Bundles are perfect for large scale and full body changes, as opposed to just changing the appearance of a face or limb.

This article showcases the five Body Parts Bundles on the Roblox Avatar Shop that have received the highest number of favorites. This includes ROBLOX Boy, Superhero, and Ud'zal.

Disclaimer: The popularity of the Body Parts Bundles on this list may have changed since the writing of this article.

5 most favorited Body Parts Bundles on the Roblox Avatar Shop

#5 - Ud'zal

The Ud'zal Body Parts Bundle on the Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players can take on the fear-inspring appearance of Ud'zal with this Body Parts Bundle. The "All-Father" of Korblox is absolutely massive and is sure to capture the immediate attention of other players.

As an added bonus, this bundle is actually relatively cheap compared to many of the other things for purchase on the Avatar Shop.

#4 - Superhero

The Superhero Body Parts Bundle on the Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players can give their avatar some bulging and impressive muscles with the Superhero Body Parts Bundle. Avatars with this bundle will look like they are ready to fight crime and save the day.

Similar to the last Body Parts Bundle on this list, the Superhero Bundle is listed at a relatively low price.

#3 - ROBLOX Boy

The ROBLOX Boy Body Parts Bundle on the Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The ROBLOX Boy Body Parts Bundle can be acquired for free for new players on Roblox. ROBLOX Boy will change the appearance of an avatar to look a bit more humanoid, as opposed to blocky.

#2 - Man

The Man Body Parts Bundle on the Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Man Body Parts Bundle will transform Roblox avatars into an entirely new generation of in-game avatars. This style helps move slightly away from the overly blocky style, while still maintaining the classic Roblox charm.

#1 - Woman

The Woman Body Parts Bundle on the Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Woman Body Parts Bundle, like the Man Body Parts Bundle, restyles the basic frame of a Roblox avatar.

With having been favorited over two million times, it is clear that this Body Parts Bundle is the most popular among players on the entire Avatar Shop.

