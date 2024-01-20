5 free games like GeoGuessr

GeoGuessr is a browser mobile game that blends geography and guesswork. It features several game modes like Classic, Battle Royale, Duels, and more. The game boasts over a million downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Due to this genre’s popularity, various developers in the gaming industry have opted to launch their geo-browser titles with unique features.

Since the GeoGuessr developer announced the introduction of a paywall system, players have been searching for the best free-to-play alternatives to the title. To that end, this article will list the five best free games like GeoGuessr.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer’s opinions.

Geotastic, City Guesser, and three others are the best free alternatives to GeoGuessr

1) Geotastic

Geotastic is a free-to-play geography quiz browser game that provides a similar experience to GeoGuessr. It features several multiplayer and single-player game modes that boast intriguing quizzes. You can start the game using any mode, from popular landmarks to random street views and flag guessing.

You must log in before playing the game, as it unlocks more features and modes. Additionally, Geotastic features a country battle mode that requires players to guess the correct country by looking at the map for a time duration.

2) City Guesser

City Guesser is another popular alternative that provides a distinct gameplay experience. Instead of Google Maps API, it uses videos of random locations from around the world. Players must guess the right place by looking at the videos.

Furthermore, the game features over 100 locations from the US, Russia, Japan, India, the UK, and more. You can play it alone or with friends in the multiplayer mode.

3) Get Lost

Get Lost is a free-to-play street view discovery quiz game. You get five chances to guess the correct answer by determining the latitude and longitude coordinates from a Google Maps API street view image. The maximum score for guessing the correct answers is 5000 points.

Additionally, this game brings a unique perspective to the genre unavailable in GeoGuessr. The license plate numbers and street signs have been erased, making it a challenging game of determining the location based on coordinates, ideal for players.

4) PlayGeography

PlayGeography is an educational geographic quiz game that provides a space for you to learn about various countries. This game helps improve your knowledge of world geography with colorful 2D maps. The title asks you to locate a country from the world map, and you must guess where it lies.

Moreover, the game has various modes based on flags, countries, capitals, locations, and states. You will gain points for each correct answer, and the difficulty level will gradually increase.

5) Seterra

Seterra is an online map quiz game owned and published by GeoGuessr for Android and iOS devices. This trivia title features extensive quizzes with multilingual support in over 40 languages. There are nine challenging levels that include a voice feature to help you correctly pronounce the names of places and countries.

Additionally, players can customize the geographical quiz and choose several locations from North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. You can also share the customized geographic and anatomy quizzes with your friends and family.

That concludes our foray into the best free games like GeoGuessr. The quiz game will become paid-only starting February 1, 2024, but gamers can try the free-to-play alternatives listed above. You can also check out our list of best mobile games released in 2023.