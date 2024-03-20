5 games that deserve a PC port

PC ports offer a sense of freedom that is hard to match for console exclusives. The control over a game the community gets through modding and other methods on PC ports is unparalleled. In some instances, the hardware customization on a PC offers far better graphics and performance compared to a console.

That is why many video game enthusiasts prefer playing their favorite titles on PC over consoles. This article lists five games that could really benefit from a PC port.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 games that should have a PC port

1) Bloodborne

Released on March 5, 2015, on PlayStation 4, Bloodborne is one of the most beloved FromSoftware games of all time. Although it adapted the signature Souls-like formula, it experimented with a new combat system and art style. Between March 2015 and February 2022, Bloodborne sold nearly 7.5 million copies, making it a commercial success. If you need a little more convincing to give Bloodborne a try, here are five reasons to play Bloodborne in 2024.

Despite this success, Bloodborne never got to step outside of its initial console. Rumors suggest that the Bloodborne PC port was canceled due to problems encountered with the developer in charge of the project, Virtuos, particularly after they failed to meet the expectations with the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port.

2) inFAMOUS Second Son

Released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive on March 21, 2014, the game introduces players to a new protagonist, Delsin Rowe, set seven years after the conclusion of Cole MacGrath's story in the previous games. inFAMOUS Second Son received a positive reception for its engaging gameplay mechanics, immersive open-world environment set in Seattle, and the introduction of new superpowers like Smoke and Neon.

The title was clearly a passion project for the developers. The visual fidelity and the fluidity of its gameplay were ahead of its time. While the new features and powers were fun to play, they lacked the visuals and FPS a PC port could have granted.

3) Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Set in an alternate history of the 1930s, focusing on aerial combat and daring adventures, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge was one of the pioneers of its genre. Released on the Xbox platform in 2003, the game offers players a thrilling experience in the skies filled with intense dogfights and engaging storytelling. The title was received positively for its engaging gameplay, captivating storyline, and immersive aerial combat mechanics. Critics and players praised its sense of style, open-ended mission design, and polished combat model.

Despite being an Xbox exclusive, Microsoft never put any effort towards making a PC port for the title. The in-depth physics and the thrill that this game offered were almost unheard of back in early 2003. Today, we can only speculate how much potential this game could have had had it been available to the modding community.

4) Uncharted: Drake­'s Fortune

The very first game­ in the Uncharted franchise, Uncharted: Drake­'s Fortune, was released on Novembe­r 19, 2007, exclusively on PlayStation 3. The plot followed the young treasure hunter, Nathan Drake, on his exciting adventure­s as he searched for valuable historical artifacts while fighting off dange­rous enemies.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune­ kicked off the popular video game­ series. Critics loved the­ movie-like storytelling, fun game­play, and impressive graphics. It showe­d off what the PlayStation 3 was capable of. Many belie­ve Drake's Fortune de­serves to have a PC port and a remake. It would be a proper honor for the amazing legacy of the Uncharte­d series.

5) Lost Odyssey

Developed by Mistwalker and published by Microsoft Game Studio for the Xbox 360 platform on November 13, 2007, Lost Odyssey (2007) was a gem that truly deserves a spotlight. The game’s plot focuses on Kain, a 1,000-year-old immortal swordsman, and his companions as they seek to uncover the truth behind his mysterious past and the world's fate.

If you are a fan of Shadow of the Colossus, then you may see some parallels in terms of visuals in Lost Odyssey. Despite being released over one and a half decades ago, the amount of innovation and features that the devs managed to pack into a single game was simply phenomenal. The game was removed from the Xbox 360 store, so this title should get a PC port to save it from obscurity.