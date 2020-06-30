5 games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire on iOS

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the best games on the mobile platform today.

We take a look at a list of five games that can be worthy alternatives to these games.

5 games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire on iOS (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com and PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are some of the best battle royale games present on the mobile platform. Both have a huge player base, on both Android and iOS devices. However, players sometimes look for alternative battle royale games.

With that in mind, we have made a list of five games that are similar to PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, which iOS users can enjoy.

#1 Fortnite

Fortnite (Picture Courtesy: Epic Games)

Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games available today, and was released on iOS after its massive success on other platforms. Fortnite has various outstanding and distinctive features, especially the building playstyle, which players will undoubtedly enjoy, as it gives it a distinct feel as compared to Free Fire or PUBG Mobile.

#2 Call of Duty (CoD) Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (Picture Courtesy: Call of Duty Mobile)

CoD Mobile has attained massive popularity after its release around nine months ago, and is one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. The game provides features that are almost in line with its competitors, and has various modes like TDM, Frontline and Gun Game that players can relish.

#3 Hopeless Land

Hopeless Land (Picture Courtesy: Hopeless Land)

Hopeless land is a good alternative for games like Free Fire. Players battle it out against each other, and the last one to remain wins the match. The game has good graphics, newer vehicles and the in-game communication provides a similar experience to its more-famous competitors.

#4 Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival (Picture Courtesy: Rules of Survival)

The game is developed by Netease, and is a battle royale game in which 120 users battle against one another, with the last player/squad remaining getting the victory. The game has a variety of weapons that players can use to battle against each other.

#5 Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (Picture Courtesy: Apple App Store)

This is another game developed by Netease, and is a great option for players to try out instead of Free Fire or PUBG Mobile. It has very similar features to that of Fortnite, like building play, which players will surely enjoy.

The list mentioned above is not exhaustive. These games are just recommendations, and there are various other alternatives that players could try out. These are only some games that are similar to PUBG and Free Fire.