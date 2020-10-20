Given the immense popularity of PUBG Mobile in India, the ban on the game came as a shock to the entire gaming industry. All at once, fans were no longer able to play their favorite battle royale game, and had to turn to other similar titles for reprieve.

Of course, this paved the way for other games to grab attention, with Free Fire and COD Mobile the two top contenders for the throne left empty by PUBG Mobile. It was during this time that several new games were either announced or launched, hoping to use the absence of PUBG Mobile, and propel themselves to popularity.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 best games like PUBG Mobile that released after the Indian ban on the title.

5 games like PUBG Mobile that released after the India ban

1. MPL Rogue Heist

Image credits: APKPure.com

This newly released game is a combination of gameplay elements inspired by the likes of PUBG Mobile as well as GTA. Players will play operate in teams of 5 as they shoot their way through the multiplayer challenges.

The objective of the game is to complete heists while competing against another team that is eyeing the same loot. There are also modes such as Gang Wars or Brawl, some of which resemble modes like Team Deathmatch. MPL Rogue Heist is a definite must-try.

Download the game here.

2. BattleOps

Advertisement

Image credits: APKPure.com

BattleOps is one of the various shooting games that was released following the ban on PUBG Mobile. The game features similar gameplay elements and and a solid shooting experience, but also adds some unique spins to them.

BattleOps allows players to play in an offline story mode, based on campaigns to complete, as well as in a multiplayer mode, in which users can engage in more player vs player combat. All in all, the game is a decent alternative to PUBG Mobile.

Download the game here.

3. Critical Ops: Reloaded

Image credits: APKPure.com

When it comes to great PUBG Mobile alternatives released after the ban in India, Critical Ops is definitely one of the better picks on this list. It features action-packed multiplayer gameplay, with battle royale type game modes that fans of PUBG will enjoy immensely.

Critical Ops features a good variety of game modes for players to enjoy, ranging from Ranked mode and Team Deathmatch, to others such as Dominion and Gun Game. Play today to make the most of the fierce shooting gameplay.

Download the game here.

4. FPS Shooting Commando

Advertisement

Image credits: APKPure.com

Following the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, one of the games that were released was FPS Shooting Commando. Although the game has offline singleplayer gameplay, its style of graphics, as well as shooting interface, have been influenced by PUBG Mobile.

The game has an advanced enemy AI that can definitely help you feel the rush of a multiplayer challenge. FPS Shooting Commando also features a range of great weapons that can be used to take down enemies.

Download the game here.

5. FAU-G (Announced, yet to release)

FAU-G’s highly anticipated launch is rapidly approaching. This new clone of PUBG Mobile was announced a few days after the ban, by the popular Indian actor, Akshay Kumar, who is developing the game with nCore Games.

The announcement of the game was met with mixed reactions by the public, who ware still reeling from the loss of PUBG Mobile. While some lauded the move of making an Indian game like PUBG Mobile, others called it opportunistic. Will FAU-G live up to the standards of PUBG Mobile? Only time will tell.