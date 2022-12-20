5 games like Xenoblade Chronicles on Xbox

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a Japanese Role-playing game (JRPG) that is set in the world of Aionios. Here, the main characters are soldiers with ten-year life spans bred only to battle. The story follows these characters as they uncover the mysteries of the war and the world surrounding it.

Like many modern-day JRPGs, it features a combat system with AI companions that the player needs to control tactically to achieve victory. The game has several recruitable characters with unique skills, abilities, and backstories. Players can also explore a vast and beautiful world with their day and night cycles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and judgment.

Five games like Xenoblade Chronicles

JRPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles are known for their long-story campaigns with a large cast of characters and interesting tactical combat. Many gamers love spending hours exploring these worlds or figuring out their profound lore.

Either way, these games have their appeal, and many might want to try more games that are similar. Here is a list of five games like Xenoblade Chronicles in no particular order.

1) Persona 5 Royal

The fifth installment of the Persona series stars Joker and his group of rebels as they set out to steal hearts. This game blew the minds of many players for having a fantastic story, a deep combat system, and mind-blowing aesthetics.

The game started out as a PlayStation exclusive, but as of October, it's also available on Xbox and is worth a shot. No JRPG fan will be disappointed after playing this game.

2) Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

The game starts with Oliver being transported to another dimension to rescue Alicia in hopes of saving his mother. It is an action-adventure JRPG that features a turn-based and real-time hybrid along with monster-taming elements.

The game has stunning graphics and an exciting story to go along with it. Revenant Kingdom, the sequel to Wrath of the White Witch, is also worth trying, but it does take a departure from the first game regarding combat style and the story.

3) Tales of Arise

Like Xenoblade Chronicles, Tales of Arise is a narrative-focused JRPG from the long-running Tales series. The story, however, is self-contained, and players don't need to play the earlier ones to enjoy it. The game has a slash 'em-up combat system with teammates. It also features a small but beautiful open world with varying environments and cultures.

The game starts with players controlling a character called the Iron Mask. This person has no sense of pain and makes an uneasy alliance with a girl named Shionne, someone that can induce pain if touched. All of this unravels into a grand adventure with a hack-and-slash combat style that revolves around evading and countering.

4) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest XI has some similarities with Xenoblade Chronicles. Both games feature a large open world filled with different creatures to fight. Players have an expansive story to uncover and many characters to befriend.

The game is well-received by many gamers and critics alike. It also received a definitive edition update that adds content to the mix. The game is available on many consoles, including the Xbox.

5) Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler imitates the textbook JRPG feeling like no other. It features a top-down view, masterly pixel art, and turn-based combat. But it modernizes these elements by giving the classic-looking art a picture book aesthetic.

Players can choose to start the story of one of the eight characters. After completing the stories of all eight characters, gamers can access the final parts of the story and complete the game.

While no two games can ever be alike, Xenoblade Chronicles has a sort of essence that other games can have. The games mentioned on this list have this essence that makes them all worthwhile games to try out. These games are available on the Xbox.

Poll : 0 votes