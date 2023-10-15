5 games to play if you liked Total War: Pharaoh

2023 is a great year for turn-based strategy games, with Total War: Pharaoh being the latest addition to the genre's title collection. Set in the new kingdom of Egypt, the game features eight leaders from three different factions. Its gameplay is reminiscent of popular strategy games from the early 2000s, with themes central to ancient civilizations.

If you liked Total War: Pharaoh, it's highly recommended to check out other titles in the series. However, there are many other games that share similar gameplay and core game elements. In this list, we've rounded up some of the best games like Total War: Pharaoh.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Age of Empires 4 and other games similar to Total War: Pharaoh

1) Age of Empires 4

Age of Empires 4 is a strategy game set in the medieval period (Image via Relic Entertainment)

The Age of Empire series is one of the pillars of turn-based strategy games set in ancient civilizations. Specifically, Age of Empires 4 is set between the Early Middle Ages and the Renaissance.

Like Total War: Pharaoh, the game revolves around defeating other civilizations by utilizing warfare technology and assembling big troops. You start with small kingdoms and basic units and structures and advance through civilizations by defeating enemies.

While campaigns are the main way to play the title, those who want quick games can also enjoy skirmish matches.

2) Civilization VI

Civilization VI (Image via Firaxis Games)

One of the earliest titles that popularized the genre is the Civilization series. Its latest installment, Civilization VI, highly resembles Total War: Pharaoh's gameplay.

Unlike Age of Empires, Civilization VI allows you to play through the prehistoric civilizations to the present day. You can gather and compete for resources to build and strengthen your own empire. The key to advancing your civilization is to defeat and conquer enemy troops.

Released in 2016, you can play the game on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and mobile.

3) Crusader Kings 3

Crusader Kings 3 gameplay (Image via Paradox)

Crusader Kings 3 is a unique gem among the collection of strategy games that beautifully combines grand strategy and RPG elements. It offers a unique experience as a dynasty simulator set in the Middle Ages.

In this game, you choose a character to play, with the freedom to shape their fate. You can pursue various goals and ambitions, offering a wide range of activities and opportunities to craft your own narrative.

If you find Total War: Pharaoh lacking flexibility, Crusader Kings 3 is the game for you. This level of versatility immerses you in a world where you can spend countless hours enjoying the epic tale of your dynasty.

4) Oriental Empires

Oriental Empires gameplay (Image via Shining Pixel Studios)

Oriental Empires is a grand 4X strategy game that takes place in ancient China. Here, you can explore and build your own empire, much like other titles on this list. It offers impressive visuals and a wide range of strategic decisions, including choosing where to settle and building your military forces. The game features a robust tech tree, adding depth to the gameplay with inventive concepts.

However, some fans claim that the title can become a bit repetitive, and the factions in the game might feel somewhat similar. Despite these minor drawbacks, if you're looking for a strategy game that offers a fresh take on combat similar to Total War: Pharaoh, Oriental Empires could be the game you've been searching for.

5) Stronghold 2

Stronghold 2 gameplay (Image via Firefly Studios)

For fans of medieval-themed games looking for something similar to Total War: Pharaoh, Stronghold 2 is a great choice, especially if you dig its building aspect.

You have a lot of freedom to shape your empire in Stronghold 2, which revolves around finding a balance between protecting your subjects and managing your economy, much like Age of Empires. You'll need to fortify your defenses, build walls and watchtowers, and raise an army to defend your castle.

Released in 2005, it was a mechanically advanced game at the time and still has its charm compared to modern titles. However, it hasn't kept up with the trend of HD remakes, and its graphics, audio, and user experience feel outdated in today's gaming landscape.