5 best leaders in Civilization 6

Civilization 6 is a turn-based strategy game that allows players to build and expand their own civilization throughout the ages. One of the most captivating features of the game is the ability to play as various historical leaders, each with their own unique abilities, traits, and agendas.

Whether you prefer cultural domination, military conquest, or diplomatic finesse, these influential five leaders - Victoria, Chandragupta, Qin Shi Huang, Teddy Roosevelt, and Catherine de Medici - provide exciting opportunities to shape the course of history. With this in mind, let us explore them and discuss why they stand out as exceptional choices for dominating the world.

Victoria, Chandragupta, and three other stalwart leaders in Civilization 6

1) Victoria - England

The Unyielding Queen of the British Empire (Image via Civilization 6)

As the leader of England, Queen Victoria excels in maritime affairs, making her an ideal choice for those looking to establish a dominant naval empire. Her unique ability, British Museum, grants additional tourism and museum slots. Her unit, the Redcoat, is an incredibly powerful late-game infantry unit that gains extra combat strength on foreign continents.

With Victoria's bonuses to ship production and coastal city development, players can strategically expand their civilization across the seas and establish cultural supremacy.

2) Chandragupta - India

The Fierce Warrior of India (Image via Civilization 6)

Chandragupta, the leader of India, is a formidable choice for those who prefer a flexible and adaptable playstyle. His unique ability, Arthashastra, allows players to declare a "War of Territorial Expansion” after training the Varu, a unique Indian unit. This ability ensures reduced war weariness and additional combat strength when attacking cities, enabling one to swiftly expand their empire through conquest.

Additionally, Chandragupta can facilitate the "Golden Age" or "Heroic Age" by capturing a city, further solidifying his domination strategy. His versatile bonuses make him a force to be reckoned with on both military and diplomatic fronts.

3) Qin Shi Huang - China

The Visionary Emperor of China (Image via Civilization 6)

Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China, is a leader renowned for his administrative prowess and infrastructural expertise. His unique ability, The First Emperor, gives players a 15% boost to wonders' construction speed and enables the automatic creation of a Great Wall upon researching Masonry. This defensive barrier grants additional gold, culture, and tourism bonuses, ensuring China remains resilient against enemy attacks.

In addition, China's unique unit, the Crouching Tiger Cannon, has a higher ranged attack, which allows Qin Shi Huang to dominate both offense and defense. Thus, with his focus on infrastructure and cultural development, players can build a flourishing civilization that stands the test of time.

4) Teddy Roosevelt - America

The Rough Rider of America (Image via Civilization 6)

Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, brings a unique perspective to Civilization VI with his focus on environmental conservation and cultural diplomacy. His ability, Rough Rider, provides a combat bonus on continents other than his home continent, making him a formidable opponent in distant lands.

Furthermore, Roosevelt can establish National Parks, which yield significant tourism and culture bonuses, emphasizing a peaceful and nature-oriented approach to victory.

Finally, his Big Stick Policy allows him to instantly gain access to all government types, granting him immense flexibility in tailoring his civilization's policies. Thus, with his dynamic playstyle and ability to thrive in various terrains, Teddy Roosevelt offers a refreshing and strategic gaming experience.

5) Catherine de Medici - France

The Cunning Queen of France (Image via Civilization 6)

Catherine de Medici, the Queen of France, brings her political wiles and espionage expertise to the forefront of Civilization VI. Her unique ability, Catherine's Flying Squadron, grants bonuses to espionage and allows her to establish additional spies earlier in the game.

Spies become even more powerful under her leadership, providing increased intelligence gathering and the ability to conduct surveillance missions.

Moreover, France's unique unit, the Garde Imperiale, is a powerful melee unit that gains combat strength for each level of diplomatic visibility higher than its target. This unit allows Catherine to employ both stealth and brute force in her pursuit of victory. Thus, she excels in manipulating other civilizations through covert operations, ensuring her dominance on the global stage through strategic manipulation.

Poll : 0 votes