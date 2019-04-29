5 Games to look forward to in May 2019

April 2019 gave us a nice library of games including big ones such as Days Gone and Mortal Kombat 11. The collection of games in May 2019 is not so huge but there are some exciting ones to look forward to.

Remakes of Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Zero are being ported for the Nintendo Switch. The Assassin's Creed III Remaster which was released for the PS4, Xbox One and PC earlier is also coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Remakes are not the only games releasing this year. Here is a list of 6 new games to look forward to in May 2019.

#6. Cricket 19 - The Official Game of the Ashes

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Released by: Big Ant Studios

Date: May 2019

Cricket 19 is an upcoming cricket-based video game. It follows the legendary tournament of the Ashes and simulates the gameplay of the sport of cricket, much like FIFA and NBA (but not as content heavy).

The game is being made in collaboration with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Unfortunately Big Ant has not provided a set release date, only that it will be releasing in May 2019. Plans may be delayed at their discretion.

#5. Team Sonic Racing

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Released by: Sega

Date: 21 May 2019

Team Sonic Racing is quite similar to the popular Mario Kart series. Players race as characters from the Sonic series such as Sonic, Knuckles, Mr. Egghead and more. You also rely on power ups, tricks and drifting to leap ahead.

Team Sonic Racing is a little different because it's a co-op game, where you are in a team of racers instead of winning alone. Different game modes include time trials, point-based games, a single-player campaign as well as custom races.

