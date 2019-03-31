×
5 Games to look forward to in April 2019

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    31 Mar 2019, 15:28 IST

Image result for april 2019 games

It is about to be April soon and there are some really great games coming up this month. March was also a really great month for gamers, with titles such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2, Tropico 6, Dead or Alive 6 and much more releasing across platforms such as the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Many anticipated titles will be releasing in April. The Nindies conference, which was the Nintendo Direct conference for Indie games showcased a lot of new and upcoming indie games coming up for the console, the legendary Cuphead being among these.

Here are 5 of these anticipated games that will be releasing in different dates in April across different consoles.

#5. Dangerous Driving 

Release Date: April 9

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

From the creators of the Burnout series, Dangerous Driving is a racing arcade game that encourages you to drive fast, dangerous and on the edge. You get rewarded with speed and other bonuses if you go really really fast and crash your opponents down.

Game modes include traditional racing, timed trials, wrecking the most competitors, being the police car and more. There are 8 different game modes and if you love quality racing games, this could be a great pick up.

#4. Anno 1800

Release Date: April 16

Available on: PC

Anno 1800 is the 7th entry into the Anno series, a city builder and a real-time strategy game. Previous iterations from the Anno series included city builders from the 15th and 16th centuries as well as the far future in 2070 and 2205.

Anno 1800 will take you to the Industrial Revolution, where players need to prepare their city for war or design it as a tourist destination and more. If you're into RTS and city builders, the Anno series is one of the best series out there.

Anno 1800 will be an Epic Game Store and Uplay exclusive. You can also pre-purchase it and play it on Steam, but not after 16 April.

1 / 3 NEXT
