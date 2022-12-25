5 games to try out if you enjoyed Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in the iconic open-world action-adventure series. Originally released in November 2020, it comes across as the natural evolution of the modern AC saga, mixing elements of stealth action with traditional western role-playing game mechanics.

Despite being a role-playing experience at heart, Valhalla is very much an Assassin's Creed title, with improved emphasis on stealth and assassinations, as well as the Assassin's Brotherhood. Apart from being a stealth-action game, this title is also a phenomenal open-world offering. It features a vast explorable map set in Viking-era England, with several districts that players can explore at their discretion.

The freedom to explore some iconic historical settings, as well as the versatile combat system, is what draws players to Assassin's Creed games. That said, in case gamers want an alternative to Valhalla, here are five games that they should definitely try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Players should not miss out on these games if they enjoyed Assassin's Creed Valhalla

5) Far Cry 6

If players are looking for an open-world sandbox experience that is structured somewhat similar to Assassin's Creed Valhalla or any of the AC games in general, they need not look any further than the Far Cry series.

The two franchises share a number of features in their open-world design, including a vast map to explore and tons of side activities to keep players busy between the main story segments. Moreover, both series offer an engaging combat and gameplay loop.

Far Cry 6 is easily the best game that fans of Assassin's Creed Valhalla can pick up. The game encapsulates everything that makes for a good Far Cry experience while also incorporating elements from the AC series, including stealth, sandbox missions, and a robust customization system.

4) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Developer Monolith Productions' Middle-earth games, on the surface, are very much like the Assassin's Creed titles. However, they are set in the iconic The Lord of the Rings series. Featuring elements such as a seamless traversal mechanic and a vast open world available for players to explore right from the get-go, the Middle-earth games are a must-play for any Assassin's Creed Valhalla fan.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the second and most recent entry in the franchise, features many refinements over its predecessor, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. This makes it a better experience overall. Although the game relies more on flashy and fast-paced combat, it still features some elements of stealth, as well as a massive open world featuring tons of side quests akin to the modern Assassin's Creed titles.

3) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda Softworks' Elder Scrolls series is the poster child for fantasy role-playing games. From Morrowind and Oblivion to the all-time classic, the almighty Skyrim, all hold up reasonably well despite their age. While these games have very little in common with classic Assassin's Creed titles, they are very much similar to the new RPG trilogy of the series, especially Valhalla.

From a Norwegian setting to the role-playing title's progression system, Skyrim very much feels like an inspiration for the latest entry in the AC series. Players who enjoyed the RPG aspect of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as well as its Viking-era environment, should definitely try out Skyrim.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

One of the biggest influences for Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, the studios behind the AC RPG trilogy, was CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

From side quests to the general open-world layout, the new Assassin's Creed games are heavily inspired by the 2015 release. This might not come across as a surprise, considering CD Projekt Red's open-world title is easily one of the best narrative-driven role-playing experiences of the last decade.

From a phenomenal main story to memorable side quests, The Witcher 3 is a benchmark in open-world game design and something that fans of Assassin's Creed and role-playing games, in general, should not miss out on.

1) God of War Ragnarok

The sequel to what is undoubtedly the best action-adventure title on PlayStation 4, God of War Ragnarok might not share thematic similarities with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, especially the mythical aspect of its story. However, the title, being a direct sequel to God of War (2018), continues Kratos' Norse saga. This sees him come across some of the most powerful and well-known Aesir gods, including Thor, Heimdall, and the All-Father himself.

The Aesir and their plight against the impending doom of the realms, Ragnarok, is one of the key aspects of Assassin's Creed Valhalla' mythical story arc. Although God of War Ragnarok is not an open-world experience, its non-linear progression allows players to partake in a number of fully fleshed-out side quests.

The title is also one of the best narrative-driven action-adventure games on the PlayStation and something that fans of Assassin's Creed Valhalla or action games, in general, should definitely try out.

