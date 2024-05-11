5 games from the Nintendo Wii U that deserve a sequel

Nintendo has been in the gaming market long before PlayStation and Xbox even made their first consoles. It has always been a company that has kept its console family-friendly, by releasing video games that can be enjoyed by the entire family. There are several franchises under its wing like Mario, Legend of Zelda, and Pokemon that have seen massive success in the gaming community.

While Nintendo always dominated the console market, they struggled when they released the Nintendo Wii U back in 2012. The console was a massive failure for the fans as they didn't understand what the console was really for. Wii U looked like a handheld, but it was a controller with a screen that you could connect to your television to play games.

The console failed to connect with the market but there were still games for it that are considered classics today. These games even got sequels and were ported to Nintendo Switch as well. However, there were a few Wii U exclusives that never received a sequel but deserve one. Here are 5 Nintendo Wii U exclusives that deserve a sequel for the next Nintendo console.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These Nintendo Wii U exclusives need a sequel on the next Nintendo console

1) The Wonderful 101

The Wonderful 101 remastered for the PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch (Image via Nintendo)

Developed by PlatinumGames, The Wonderful 101 was released back in 2013 exclusively for the Nintendo Wii U. This action-adventure game was loved by many for its vibrant art style and unique gameplay mechanics that blended well with the controls of the Wii U. The game had a universe you would want to be a part of, and a brilliant soundtrack that is still loved to this day.

Unfortunately, this game never received a sequel even during the lifecycle of the Nintendo Switch. However, it did receive a remaster in 2020 for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

While this remaster was an absolute win, we would like to see The Wonderful 101 make a comeback with a sequel on the next Nintendo console, to expand the universe of the game and bring in more heroes and villains.

2) Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was a survival horror game for the Wii U (Image via Xbox, Nintendo)

Over two decades ago, the shift of the Resident Evil franchise to other consoles severely impacted the survival horror library of the Nintendo consoles. Since Nintendo was a family-friendly console, there weren't many options to choose from for horror fans. However, that quickly changed with the arrival of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water for the Wii U back in 2014.

This game became popular for its atmospheric horror and innovative ideas such as using the camera as part of the gameplay. In 2021, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water received a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and Xbox One.

The game deserves to shine once again with a sequel by providing more terrifying locations and a deeper dive into the series' mythology.

3) Nintendo Land

Nintendo Land was the original Super Nintendo World (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo Super World is a theme park that has been for some time now in Japan. If you like the concept of that theme park, then you would have loved what Nintendo put out as a Wii U launch title back in 2012. Nintendo Land was a virtual theme park, that let you experience mini-games from your favorite Nintendo-owned IPs on your Wii U.

Nintendo Land allowed you to experience a theme park with your friends in multiplayer mode. However, this game never received a port on the Nintendo Switch or even a remaster and it is too fun of an idea to leave behind. The game can certainly introduce new mini-games and improved multiplayer interactions in a sequel capitalizing on the features of the next Nintendo console.

4) Sing Party

Sing Party is still enjoyable 12 years after its release (Image via Nintendo)

While the Wii U wasn't a console many connected with, it's hard to deny that the launch title lineup was something to look forward to. Sing Party was another launch title for the Wii U which launched along with the console back in 2012. This game was a fun spin on the Karaooke experience where you would require your Wii U gamepad and a television to enjoy the game.

The game was well received by many as it was a fun title to engage with when your friends came over. The songs like Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO, Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, and Baby by Justin Bieber were what made the game popular among the fans. A sequel can work with the inclusion of new songs and an improved system to catch the voice and rhythm of the player.

5) Wii U Party

Wii U Party made the party fun for all ages (Image via Nintendo)

Wii U Party developed and published by Nintendo, to released as an exclusive title for the Wii U back in 2013. The game was a sequel to Wii Party from 2010. This game was made for all ages as it included a variety of party games that people of all ages could enjoy.

For a long time, Wii U Party was selling like hotcakes on the Wii U which begs the question of why didn't it get a sequel for the Nintendo Switch.

A sequel to Wii U Party can work well with today's generation as the inclusion of fresh party games will entice new players to try it out. The next Nintendo console should bring a sequel of Wii Party as a launch title to bring the fans of the original back to the series while welcoming a new generation of players as well.