5 highest paid PUBG Mobile players of all time

MortaL is the only Indian to make the list of the 5 highest paid PUBG Mobile players.

There are two players from Thailand, whereas a gamer each from China and Indonesia also feature.

PUBG Mobile has taken the world by storm and the game has been trending ever since it’s launch in 2018. A number of content creators and professional players are making enormous sums of money by playing the game. PUBG has also ensured that there are a myriad of opportunities for professional players by holding competitive tournaments regularly.

A number of Esports organizations are entering PUBG Mobile, considering the potential of the game the boom the mobile gaming industry is experiencing currently. Recently, the officials announced the PUBG Mobile World League, which will have a total prize pool of 5,000,000 USD.

Let us take a look at the highest earning professional PUBG Mobile players across the globe.

#1 G9 ($126K)

G9 is a professional PUBG Mobile player from Thailand. He plays for one of South Asia’s top Mobile Esports organization, RRQ Athena. G9 is the In-Game Leader (IGL) of RRQ’s most fearsome roster and the squad has dominated the PUBG Mobile landscape for a long period of time. He is a talented and charismatic player and his teammates rally around him, enabling them to draw from his confidence and his game knowledge.

RRQ Athena has won 4 major tournaments and also successfully defended their Star Challenge title in 2019. Under G9, the team also won the PMPL Spring Split 2020: Thailand League recently.

He started his PUBG Mobile journey by playing for BURN, before moving to SOS Athena and then finally switching to RRQ Athena. According to an estimate by Liquipedia, G9’s total earning amounts to $126,163 per year.

#2 D2E ($126K)

At the second spot is D2E, the younger twin brother of G9. He plays for RRQ Athena and is an entry fragger for the team. The squad has been able to create an aura around them when they play LAN events and the majority of the credit goes to D2E, who has the capability to clutch his opponents and take them down in a trice.

However, he refrains from taking credit, stating that it is the collective pride of the team that reaps wonderful results. Additionally, he said in an interview that the team embodied a pot, wherein some players drew from it while the others performed different roles, depending on the moment.

With Earnny and Beer assuming the assaulting responsibilities of the team and with G9 backing it up with excellent call outs, this team is showing no signs of stopping. After topping the PMPL Thailand Region Finals, it would be interesting to see how they perform in the World League.

On the monetary front, D2E earns the same amount as his twin brother.

#3 Paraboy ($99K)

Paraboy is a Chinnese player who is currently playing for Team X-Quest. The 18-year old stamped his mark among the PUBG Mobile fans across the world with his impeccable skills. He was one of the top fraggers of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 where he demolished his opponents with his famous and deadly DP-28 sprays.

Paraboy also has a huge fan following among the Indian audience. His earning approximately amounts to $99,108 per year.

#4 Luxxy ($92K)

Luxxy is an Indonesian professional PUBG Mobile player and currently represents Bigetron Esports, another giant organization in Mobile Esports. He is the IGL and Sniper of his roster, Bigetron Red Aliens.

The quartet of Luxxy, his twin brother Zuxxy, Ryzen and Microboy is unbeatable when it comes to gun fights and they always seem to be a step ahead of their opponents. They’re famously known as the killing machines for their no-holds-barred game style.

Luxxy is also a smart leader who motivates his team constantly to achieve glory. An interesting stat about this roster is that they have either won the tournaments they have participated in or have had to settle for the runners-up spot, meaning that they have never under-performed.

The Bigetron Red Aliens IGL earns approximately $92,165 per annum and in addition to that, he streams daily on Facebook. The largest cash prize that he has been awarded from a single tournament was close to $50,000 when his squad were crowned champions at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals.

#5 MortaL ($38K)

MortaL, who hails from India has largely been successful in major Esports events in the country. He plays for Team SouL, an independent organization, founded by MortaL himself.

Along with his Esports career, the gamer is also a famous content creator on YouTube, where he streams live and has over 4 million subscribers. At the moment, he is the biggest PUBG Mobile influencer in the world.

According to estimates by Liquipedia, MortaL earns a total of $38,083 by participating in PUBG Mobile official tournaments. Furthermore, he earns a substantial chunk of money from YouTube and brand endorsements.