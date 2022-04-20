5 highly-anticipated Xbox games that aren't coming anytime soon

Players of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be in for a busy time ahead, as many new Xbox games are planned for launch in 2022 and beyond.

However, with so many new Xbox games due out in the next year or two, keeping count of which ones are rolling out when may be difficult, specifically given the number of titles that have been postponed in the previous year.

The Xbox Series X/S library is shaping up nicely as 2022 moves forward. More games will be released that stretch Microsoft's platform to its boundaries as studios get familiar with the capabilities of the ninth generation platforms.

Hyped-up Xbox games that will not be released in the near future

5) Scorn

For the past couple of years, the Scorn production team has kept fans updated on the progression of this Xbox Series X and PC game. Scorn has published a video of an uncanny inhuman character in the past.

Since Scorn's gameplay relies on sophisticated riddles, the player will appear to be able to engage with the environment in various ways. Since last year, there has been little information on Ebb Software's FPP horror game Scorn.

However, the publisher has been mysterious about how much information it gives and what information it reveals about Scorn. Scorn's horror environment blends aged skin with antiquated equipment to create a distinctive biotechnological look, but nothing more is known about it.

4) Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The game will continue Senua's tale, and trailers have shown that it will be a graphically stunning product. Although Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was released on different platforms, Hellblade 2 is exclusively being developed on Series X/S and PC.

The first game features Senua, a young woman who suffers from illusions and voices in her brain. Though her illness might frequently cause her problems, it also helps her unexpectedly. The game created an impression on the gaming community with its artistic representation of insanity and emotional story.

3) State of Decay 3

State of Decay 3 was initially revealed in July 2020 in an Xbox Games Showcase featuring new Xbox Series X titles. The spectacular reveal video included zombie deer and teased a reintroduction to the game's fundamental survival elements, which might be good news for fans after the last game.

Little is known about the third game in the franchise, which is currently under production. The new cinematic trailer for State of Decay 3 has probably already been viewed by lovers of the State of Decay franchise.

Even while cinematic teasers aren't usually indicative of in-game esthetics, it's still a fantastic trailer. Improvements are anticipated, especially with the Series X/S series of consoles.

2) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

In the hotly anticipated sequel to the first title, players will be traversing the massive Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. The Zone is far more terrible to survive than before, especially following the second nuclear reactor accident.

There are brutal mutants, lethal anomalies, feuding groups to cope with, and immense power at the Zone's heart that might pose an even more significant threat.

1) Starfield

Starfield is already under a lot of pressure as Bethesda's first new IP in over a decade. It has officially been announced that it will be included in the Xbox Series X games. Starfield was first presented with The Elder Scrolls VI at Bethesda's 2018 E3 conference as two significant games the famed developer worked on.

The teaser trailer for Starfield reveals significant details regarding the game's science-fiction setting. The game's visual style, particularly the technology displayed and how humans interact with it, is influenced by NASA and real space travel.

Despite being hundreds of years in the future, Starfield's civilization appears to be influenced by modern science and space travel. Although the trailer depicts a bleak planet, the concept design has shown other more lush and vivid locations that gamers will be able to experience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar