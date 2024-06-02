5 hilarious ways to die in Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is one of the few games where dying is mandatory to progress through the story. You will often meet your end trying to find clues due to hazards or because the loop ended with the sun going supernova. You can also die in some pretty funny and embarrassing ways in this title, adding to its charm.

This article will list five hilarious ways you can meet your demise in Outer Wilds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The funniest ways to die in Outer Wilds

1) Forgetting to equip your spacesuit

Never forget to wear your spacesuit (Image via Mobius Digital)

Let's be real. Anyone who has played Outer Wilds has made this rookie mistake at least once. You have landed on a planet, and you can't wait to explore it and find more clues. As you jump out of your ship, you realize you don't have your spacesuit on before quickly suffocating and dying.

This is one of the silliest yet funniest ways to instantly end a loop. The sheer stupidity of trying to save the universe but dying in space without a spacesuit makes this one of the most embarrassing ways to die in the game.

2) Going into the Sun while trying to reach the Hourglass Twins

The Sun is the last place you want to end up at (Image via Mobius Digital)

The Ash Twin and Ember Twin planets, collectively known as the Hourglass Twins, are the closest planets to the Sun. While you can easily land your ship on them by properly maneuvering your spacecraft, if you accelerate too much while attempting to do so, you will nosedive into the Sun and get burnt to a crisp.

It's a pretty common mistake to make early in the game, but one which is still quite funny no matter how far you have progressed in the story.

3) Falling off the bridge between the elevator and the ship

This bridge has claimed countless lives (Image via Mobius Digital)

This might be the most embarrassing way you can possibly die in Outer Wilds. Failing to cross the bridge to reach the ship's platform and falling to your demise is a brutal and quick end to the loop. Making this mistake in a game where precise movement is very important is quite funny.

4) Ejecting yourself from the ship

A fantastic view of the solar system until you run out of oxygen (Image via Mobius Digital)

In certain scenarios, ejecting from the ship is a great move and can potentially save you from danger in places like Dark Bramble. However, miss-clicking the Eject button when you are heading towards a planet leads to a hilarious outcome. This may involve having to recover your ship which is miles away or keep floating in space for the rest of the loop and gradually run out of oxygen.

5) Falling to your death after a geyser blast

A geyser in Outer Wilds (Image via Mobius Digital)

The geysers in Timber Hearth are one of the first things you will spot while playing Outer Wilds. It is natural to stand on them and see how far up you can go. However, doing this without a spacesuit leads to a long and anti-climatic fall that will end your loop. This is another hilarious way to die in the game.

Outer Wilds is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The exploration game also features a downloadable content pack called Echoes of the Eye, which introduces ghostly elements.

