5 hot drops that beginners must avoid in Free Fire

Free Fire has three major battle royale maps in the game: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

However, beginners who recently started playing often get confused about the gameplay of Free Fire. Players mistakenly land on hot drops where they will most likely be eliminated early in the match.

This article will list some of the most dangerous hot drops in Free Fire where beginners should avoid landing.

Note: Landing spots usually depend on the trajectory of the plane. Some users wish to take risks by choosing hot drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.

Top 5 most dangerous hot drop locations in Free Fire

#1 Peak (Bermuda map)

The Peak, situated in the Bermuda map center, is also the most prominent and crowded hot drop spot.

The place is on the upper level, surrounded by small compounds of houses. Since there is a high loot volume, players choose to land in this area for early battles.

#2 Bimasakti Strip (Bermuda map)

Bimasakti strip in Free Fire

The Bimasakti Strip is famous for its engagement rate throughout the match. This famous low-land region is known for its gunfights. The most unusual aspect of this location is that it is packed not only during hot drops but also throughout a match due to its proximity to the map's center.

#3 Brasilia (Purgatory map)

Brasilia is the heart of the Purgatory map, and it contains a massive amount of loot. Numerous ziplines connect various locations to Brasilia.

One of the key reasons Brasilia is one of the most well-known hot spots in Purgatory is the vast number of loot found in several buildings.

#4 Refinery (Kalahari map)

The Refinery in Kalahari (Image via Free Fire)

Refinery is a famous drop position in the center of the Kalahari map. The area is made up of many residences, warehouses, and ziplines that link the surrounding areas. As a consequence, this arena is usually packed during a match.

#5 Clock Tower (Bermuda map)

Clock Tower in Free Fire

The Clock Tower is one of the most hostile places in Free Fire, with frequent early fights. It is situated on the grounds' south-western edge and includes a huge complex with a large amount of loot that draws most players.

