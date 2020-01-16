5 Indian CS:GO Teams To Look Out For In 2020

Nishant Thakkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

ESL India LOGO Picture Courtesy:- ESL India

The popularity of Counter Strike: Global Offensive has increased substantially in the past few months, recording over 800,000 concurrent players on 13th January. The CS:GO competitive scene in India has evolved and many new teams have rise to prominence, giving a tough time to the existing veteran teams.

Here are few Indian teams to look out for in the year 2020:

Entity Gaming

Entity Gaming Logo Picture Courtesy Entity Gaming

Invisible Wings and Beyond Infinity merged to become Entity Gaming's CS:GO team and for them there was no looking back since then. They went on to win Mountain Dew Arena thrice in a row between 2017 and 2019, ESL India premiership twice in 2017 i.e. both winter and fall and 2018 winter premiership. They are a dominant team and are the top contender for this years ESL India premiership.

They currently boost a very strong roster which includes prominent Indian CSGO players:-

Amaterasu (Their in game leader) Psy Excali Ace PoK1 escudo ( non-Indian - From Macau)

Inactive :- skillZ

BL4ZE Esports

Picture Courtesy:- BL4ZE Esports

Bl4ze Esports has become one of the elite CS:GO team in India. They surprised everyone with their performance in the ESL India 2019 fall season. They also qualified for WESG 2019 APAC finals by beating Pakistani team 2-1 in the upper bracket finals. They are headed by both Marzil and Rossi

Advertisement

Their roster includes the following talents:

Marzil Rossi LuciA Cara SKRossi SuperK1d

Global Esports

Picture Courtesy:- Global Esports(LOGO)

Global Esports entered Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in March 2019 with the signings of many top Indian CS:GO players. They were placed second in ESL India premiership fall 2019. They also finished second in eXTREMESLAND CS:GO Asia 2019 - South Asia. They are also another team that are a strong contender in this years ESL India premiership.

Their current roster is as follows:

Antidote HellrangeR- their IGL HellfightR Karam1L DeathMakeR

Inactive :- Rex, t1to, BaDMaN

U Mumba Esports

Picture Courtesy:- U Mumba Esports

They are one of the new teams in the Indian CS:GO competitive arena, but already boast a very capable and known roster. They have won Indian Lan Gaming Cup Season 3 : Mumbai Minor - 2019, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup - 2019, AMD Game On 2019.

Their roster includes:

RiTz - their leader haiVaan HuNtR Mast3r BondF Kappa

Reckoning Esports

Picture Courtesy :- Reckoning Esports

Though they did not perform so well in this year’s ESL India premiership winter season, they are not one of those teams who can be underestimated. Though being a new team, they can give even the best teams run for their money.

They are certainly a team with a bright future in the Indian competitive circuit.

Their current roster features the following talents:-

Cloud JK_Parad1ze VibhoRRRR Nasty RvK STORM Vexy