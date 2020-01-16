5 Indian CS:GO Teams To Look Out For In 2020
The popularity of Counter Strike: Global Offensive has increased substantially in the past few months, recording over 800,000 concurrent players on 13th January. The CS:GO competitive scene in India has evolved and many new teams have rise to prominence, giving a tough time to the existing veteran teams.
Here are few Indian teams to look out for in the year 2020:
Entity Gaming
Invisible Wings and Beyond Infinity merged to become Entity Gaming's CS:GO team and for them there was no looking back since then. They went on to win Mountain Dew Arena thrice in a row between 2017 and 2019, ESL India premiership twice in 2017 i.e. both winter and fall and 2018 winter premiership. They are a dominant team and are the top contender for this years ESL India premiership.
They currently boost a very strong roster which includes prominent Indian CSGO players:-
- Amaterasu (Their in game leader)
- Psy
- Excali
- Ace
- PoK1
- escudo ( non-Indian - From Macau)
Inactive :- skillZ
BL4ZE Esports
Bl4ze Esports has become one of the elite CS:GO team in India. They surprised everyone with their performance in the ESL India 2019 fall season. They also qualified for WESG 2019 APAC finals by beating Pakistani team 2-1 in the upper bracket finals. They are headed by both Marzil and Rossi
Their roster includes the following talents:
- Marzil
- Rossi
- LuciA
- Cara
- SKRossi
- SuperK1d
Global Esports
Global Esports entered Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in March 2019 with the signings of many top Indian CS:GO players. They were placed second in ESL India premiership fall 2019. They also finished second in eXTREMESLAND CS:GO Asia 2019 - South Asia. They are also another team that are a strong contender in this years ESL India premiership.
Their current roster is as follows:
- Antidote
- HellrangeR- their IGL
- HellfightR
- Karam1L
- DeathMakeR
Inactive :- Rex, t1to, BaDMaN
U Mumba Esports
They are one of the new teams in the Indian CS:GO competitive arena, but already boast a very capable and known roster. They have won Indian Lan Gaming Cup Season 3 : Mumbai Minor - 2019, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup - 2019, AMD Game On 2019.
Their roster includes:
- RiTz - their leader
- haiVaan
- HuNtR
- Mast3r
- BondF
- Kappa
Reckoning Esports
Though they did not perform so well in this year’s ESL India premiership winter season, they are not one of those teams who can be underestimated. Though being a new team, they can give even the best teams run for their money.
They are certainly a team with a bright future in the Indian competitive circuit.
Their current roster features the following talents:-
- Cloud
- JK_Parad1ze
- VibhoRRRR
- Nasty
- RvK
- STORM
- Vexy