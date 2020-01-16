×
5 Indian CS:GO Teams To Look Out For In 2020

Nishant Thakkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 16, 2020
Jan 16, 2020 IST

ESL India LOGO Picture Courtesy:- ESL India
The popularity of Counter Strike: Global Offensive has increased substantially in the past few months, recording over 800,000 concurrent players on 13th January. The CS:GO competitive scene in India has evolved and many new teams have rise to prominence, giving a tough time to the existing veteran teams. 

Here are few Indian teams to look out for in the year 2020:

Entity Gaming


Entity Gaming Logo Picture Courtesy Entity Gaming
Invisible Wings and Beyond Infinity merged to become Entity Gaming's CS:GO team and for them there was no looking back since then. They went on to win Mountain Dew Arena thrice in a row between 2017 and 2019, ESL India premiership twice in 2017 i.e. both winter and fall and 2018 winter premiership. They are a dominant team and are the top contender for this years ESL India premiership.


They currently boost a very strong roster which includes prominent Indian CSGO players:- 

  1.  Amaterasu (Their in game leader)
  2.  Psy  
  3.  Excali
  4.  Ace
  5.  PoK1
  6. escudo ( non-Indian - From Macau)

Inactive :- skillZ


BL4ZE Esports



Picture Courtesy:- BL4ZE Esports
Bl4ze Esports has become one of the elite CS:GO team in India. They surprised everyone with their performance in the ESL India 2019 fall season. They also qualified for WESG 2019 APAC finals by beating Pakistani team 2-1 in the upper bracket finals. They are headed by both Marzil and Rossi

Their roster includes the following talents:

  1. Marzil
  2. Rossi
  3. LuciA
  4. Cara
  5. SKRossi
  6. SuperK1d

Global Esports



Picture Courtesy:- Global Esports(LOGO)
Global Esports entered Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in March 2019 with the signings of many top Indian CS:GO players. They were placed second in ESL India premiership fall 2019. They also finished second in eXTREMESLAND CS:GO Asia 2019 - South Asia. They are also another team that are a strong contender in this years ESL India premiership.  

Their current roster is as follows:

  1. Antidote
  2. HellrangeR- their IGL 
  3. HellfightR      
  4. Karam1L      
  5. DeathMakeR

Inactive :- Rex, t1to, BaDMaN


U Mumba Esports



Picture Courtesy:- U Mumba Esports
They are one of the new teams in the Indian CS:GO competitive arena, but already boast a very capable and known roster. They have won Indian Lan Gaming Cup Season 3 : Mumbai Minor - 2019, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup - 2019, AMD Game On 2019.

Their roster includes: 


  1. RiTz - their leader
  2. haiVaan
  3. HuNtR
  4. Mast3r
  5. BondF
  6. Kappa

Reckoning Esports



Picture Courtesy :- Reckoning Esports
Though they did not perform so well in this year’s ESL India premiership winter season, they are not one of those teams who can be underestimated. Though being a new team, they can give even the best teams run for their money. 

They are certainly a team with a bright future in the Indian competitive circuit. 

Their current roster features the following talents:- 

  1. Cloud
  2. JK_Parad1ze
  3. VibhoRRRR
  4. Nasty
  5. RvK
  6. STORM
  7. Vexy

Contact Us