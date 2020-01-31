5 Indian PUBG Mobile teams that can win Global Tournaments

Which team can bring International glory for India when it comes to PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile, in the past one year, has worked hard to make it an esports centric game. They have been able to target a vast Indian audience in the sub-continent which has a vibrant domestic scene full of content creators, influencers, and esports players. However, Indian teams haven't lived up to the expectations of their fans in the global tournaments and have had less than optimum results which are now turning out to be a concerning factor.

But those wounded and vanquished in warfare not only have scars to display but with each scar comes a story and a lesson: of what not to do, of errors of judgment, of assumptions that were horribly wrong. With the concept of coach, organization coming into play, the year 2020 is expected to be a turn around for the Indian teams at the global stage. In this article, we'll discuss 5 such Indian teams that can dominate the world stage.

#1 Entity Gaming

Players from Entity Gaming are making a lot of noise in the domestic circuit and they also have a proven track record on the global stage where they were ranked 5th in the PMCO Fall Split: Globals and were champion of the regional finals. Often regarded as the brain of the team, Ghatak went on to sacrifice his place for the two new addition: Clutchgod and ZGod.

Although he'll be there as a 5th player for the team and will also play the role of a coach. The fierce duo of Jonathan-Neyoo shuts all doors for the opponents and their fragging power is second to none in the country right now. In the absence of Ghatak, Clutchgod will be the in-game leader. Entity Gaming with their aggressive play style and no-holds-barred gameplay are sure to do well in global tournaments.

Roster: Clutchgod, Jonathan, Neyoo, ZGod, Ghatak

Major Achievement:

Vodafone 5G ESL Mobile Open - Placed 4th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Group Stage - Placed 14th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia Play-ins - Placed 9th

PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia - Champions

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019 - Placed 17-32nd

PUBG Mobile All Stars India 2019 - Placed 4th

