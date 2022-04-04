5 indie games you should check out in April 2022

Indie games provide the perfect alternative to fans when they seek a quality gaming experience outside the realm of AAA games. Given their larger budgets, AAA games often make headlines, but they also take more time to be made. In contrast, the lighter approach of indie developers often brings something unique to the forefront, making the titles worth playing.

TUNIC is an excellent example of what kind of potential indie games can possess in today's world.

And speaking of indie games, April will see no shortage in terms of quality as the below-mentioned five indie titles have immense potential; each of these titles has its own strengths, and fans could be in for a treat.

Disclaimer: The five names mentioned aren't in any specific order. Players can just pick any game they want based on their preferences.

Top 5 indie games that will leave you wanting more in April

1) The Serpent Rogue

The Serpent Rogue, at first glance, seems like a fantastic game with positive elements inspired by past titles. The game will be primarily an action adventure title, but there are elements in the game that make it stand out.

Players take on the Serpent Rogue, whose evil has spread throughout the in-game world. This has resulted in corruption, which players will have to eradicate as they assume the role of a plague doctor.

Players will get a handful of tools with which they will be able to carry on with their work. In addition, there will be potions to brew and evil to slay as they explore the lands.

The Serpent Rogue will also enable players to experiment with alchemy, allowing them to make unique potions. Additionally, players will also get to shapeshift, which comes across as a distinctive feature

Developed by Sengi Games, The Serpent Rogue is a must-play among indie games in April. It releases on April 26.

2) Cat Cafe Manager

Tycoon games have been a recent trend, but Cat Cafe Manager looks to offer something entirely different. The game has the premise of running a pet-friendly cafe where players will have to adopt stray cats. They will also have to look after the cafe and its customers. The dual-management aspect is mixed into one, and players will pay as much attention to the cats as they do to the cafe.

Aside from leveling up the cats, players can also socialize with the locals. They will have the opportunity to mix and match ingredients to create new items. There's also a system of shrines that will facilitate the enhancement of the cafe.

Developed by Roost Games, there will be plenty of things for players to do in the upcoming game. Cat Cafe Manager will look to continue in the path of other famous indie games once it launches on April 14.

3) Uragun

Mechs in video games have been received with mixed feelings. Blackwind was released earlier in 2022, but failed to meet certain expectations. However, in the departments where Blackwind failed to do a good job, Kool2Play's Uragun can succeed.

Uragun is all about a mech that players will control as they slay hordes of enemies. As simple as it sounds, getting the job done won't be as easy. This is because a variety of enemies and biomes will provide a range of challenges.

The camera will offer a top-down view so players can have as much visual information as possible. This will also help them decide which enemies to go after first.

The mech in the game will be completely customizable. And at the start of every mission, players will be able to customize their loadout as well. There are different weapons to use, and the more a player plays the game, the more items they will unlock.

According to the developers, every mission has been handcrafted to provide a unique challenge. Additionally, players will be able to use 'heat' attacks, which will be like a finishing blow.

This title comes out on April 12.

4) Chinatown Detective Agency

Chinatown Detective Agency looks to be an exciting mix of simple gameplay and bold ambitions. Developed by General Interactive, the title will launch on April 7 worldwide.

Players will find themselves in the shoes of Amira Darma, who has left her job at INTERPOL to become a private investigator. Her new role takes her to Chinatown in Singapore.

Set in 2037, the game is sure to offer its own particular challenges. Players will have to handle the cases of their mysterious clients and strike a balance between them. The overall goal will be to ensure that they don't end up broke at the end of the day.

Additionally, certain problems will have to be solved by getting clues from outside the game.

If the game manages to offer everything it promises, Chinatown Detective Agency could become one of the best indie games of 2022.

5) Sokobos

The Sokoban transportation puzzle is not a new concept, but the newly-released Sokobos plans to bring some innovation to it. The highly minimalistic game works on the classic Sokoban formula where the player has to push blocks.

That being said, in this game, players will be essentially building different greek architecture.

The beauty of Sokobos is its underlying story. Through an oath between the player and the gods, the player's character gained great strength. The task is to build a temple for Zeus, and this is where the super strength will come in handy.

The player will be left to discover all the minute details as they use their mental abilities across sixty challenging levels. However, given that the game is tagged as a Greek tragedy, there could be some mishaps along the way.

Currently available on PC, this game is relatively simple compared to some other indie games, but it may turn out to be the trickiest of them all.

If you're a fan of indie titles looking for indie games to play this month, the titles the above list contains are unlikely to disappoint.

Edited by soumyaghosh1996