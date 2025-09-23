5 key gameplay features that define Ananta

Ananta, formerly Project Mugen, is a highly anticipated title from NetEase Games, boasting an open-world urban adventure with unique twists. It offers a prominent role-playing experience with a distinct traversal system and several other standout features. With the developer showcasing most of its gameplay elements, fans are buzzing with excitement.

This article lists some of the standout features of Ananta.

5 standout gameplay features of Ananta

1) Fast-paced urban traversal

Travel however you like (Image via NetEase)

Ananta’s fast-paced traversal has garnered attention from the community, and the feature was thoroughly showcased in all of the game's trailers. Characters can be seen either swinging around the urban landscape, running off of building walls, or driving vehicles through the city streets. You get complete freedom of movement, which many open-world games lack.

Swinging through the city, like Spiderman, is satisfying, to say the least. Driving around in the colorful world is exciting too, especially when you can use any car.

2) A rich and interactive open world

Nova City is quite rich and vibrant (Image via NetEase)

Ananta’s open world is dynamic and rich with interactions. You can talk to NPCs, access buildings, and even destroy certain structures. The vibrant city offers procedurally generated structures, as confirmed by the developer team in one of the teasers.

It is safe to say that Project Mugen is heavily inspired by franchises like GTA and Watch Dogs, but puts its own spin on them. It blends anime art style and fast-paced combat with a vivid open world.

3) Immersive role-playing elements

You can participate in various activities in Nova City (Image via NetEase)

Very few role-playing games are as immersive as Ananta. You take on the role of an elite A.C.D. agent and embark on an action-adventure journey filled with paranormal elements. Your team comprises different characters that share the same purpose.

You can chase the mission or take a leisurely walk around the city, completing odd jobs along the way. The game also lets you participate in sports, attend concerts, or rest near a pool. There seems to be no restriction on what you can do in Nova City. Just be a hero and protect the citizens whenever required.

4) Unrestrained combat

An elite A.C.D. agent is proficient with different weapons (Image via NetEase)

Combat is another area where Ananta stands out. The protagonist excels at hand-to-hand combat and can also use different weapons to make short work of the enemies.

The other characters will likely have a limited weapon choice or preset abilities. We will learn more about it once the game launches globally. When it comes to approaching enemies, you can choose to be stealthy. Maybe perch on top of a platform before striking an unsuspecting target.

The main character can also employ different gadgets and items to destabilize the enemies. If stealth isn’t your forte, you can always carry a heavy machine gun or flamethrower in combat. Be as creative as possible while dealing with the mobs.

5) Supernatural enemies

Investigate the supernatural occurrence in Nova City (Image via NetEase)

Investigating supernatural beings and phenomena is the duty of every elite A.C.D. agent in Ananta. The story will likely explain how these anomalies occurred in Nova City in the first place and what the true purpose of the organization to which the protagonist belongs is.

You can look forward to fighting powerful supernatural bosses. Some of them can be freakishly huge in size, requiring you to use proper characters against them.

