5 key takeaways from the State of Play event

We recently witnessed the State of Play that was announced out of nowhere by Sony and it was disappointing, to say the least. This broadcast lasted for about 40 minutes on PlayStation's official YouTube channel and the overall reveals of games felt kind of underwhelming. The focus on PS5 exclusives was not as strong as the fans were expecting it to be, which is why the majority of the fanbase is discontented.

With no major exclusive games coming out this month, fans are now looking forward to 2025 as almost everything that was shown in the State of Play is scheduled to release next year. Now let's take a look at 5 takeaways from the State of Play!

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

The emphasis on PC somewhat overshadowed the PlayStation 5 during the State of Play

1) God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC

Trending

PC players can soon experience the entire Norse saga on PCs (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After rumors were circulating for a few weeks, State of Play officially confirmed the arrival of God of War Ragnarok on PC. The game will be released on PC on September 19, 2024, with enhancements such as ultrawide screen support, unlocked framerate, and Valhalla DLC. It can be pre-ordered right now with the Standard Edition being sold for $48 and the Deluxe Edition for $58.

The reveal of God of War Ragnarok for PC during the State of Play was predicted by the community due to recent rumors of the gaming getting ported to PC. While this announcement has made the PC players happy, PlayStation fans are still waiting for 2025 for some good single-player exclusives.

2) Concord gameplay reveal

The reveal of Concord didn't do much for the fans (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fans were looking forward to the State of Play event thinking they would get some big reveals of upcoming PS5 exclusives. Concord was one such announcement which is set to release on August 2024, for PC and PlayStation 5 as a 5 vs 5 PvP shooter. The event started with the Concord reveal showing the fans a 5-minute cinematic trailer which then led to a gameplay reveal.

Sony has slowly shifted its focus to Live service games and with the success of Helldivers 2, they are trying to create more such franchises under their wing. The reveal of Concord during the State of Play disappointed some fans while it made others excited. The preorders for Concord start on June 6, 2024, which means the open beta might be announced sometime soon.

3) Marvel Rivals PS5 closed beta

Marvel Rivals closed beta announcement for the PS5 (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is a 6 vs 6 PvP shooter that has a similar look and feel to Overwatch but with Marvel characters. The State of Play revealed that the game is in development for the PS5 and a closed beta is coming to the console in July 2024. While some players are excited about this game, others feel that this is just another Live service title that will feature outrageous microtransactions.

The closed beta will give the PS5 players a chance to test the game out for themselves to see if they are willing to play it in the future too. Just like Concord, Marvel Rivals also was a disappointing reveal for fans as at this point, they are tired of playing Live service games.

4) Until Dawn Remake reveal

Until Dawn is another remake (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The 2015 PS4 classic Until Dawn is getting a remake for the PS5 and PC which will release in the fall of 2024. The State of Play this time was filled with games that were either remakes or live service games. While Until Dawn's remake looks gorgeous with new graphics, it is still a remake at the end of the day when the players are looking forward to playing new games.

The trailer for Until Dawn showed some iconic scenes from the game with updated graphics and lighting. While the remake looks amazing, it will most likely only impress the PC players as they have not experienced this game before which begs the question, who was this State of Play really for?

5) Astro Bot game reveal

The Astro Bot game reveal was the best thing about the State of Play (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

PlayStation saved the best for last as after a long State of Play broadcast, they ended the stream with the announcement of the rumored Astro Bot game. The reveal was filled with easter eggs from multiple PlayStation franchises such as Uncharted and God of War. The gameplay looked magical with colorful environments, familiar gameplay, and new level designs!

The best part about the reveal of the Astro Bot game was that this is a PS5 exclusive coming this year on September 6, 2024. With Sony announcing a while ago that no more PS5 exclusives are coming out this year, the release of Astro Bot in September gives PS5 users something to look forward to!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback