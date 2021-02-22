5 least expensive female Free Fire characters in February 2021

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters for players to choose from. These characters can be bought from the in-game store using gold coins or diamonds.

This article lists five of the best female characters that are available for cheap prices in Free Fire's in-game store.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

5 least expensive female characters in Free Fire

#1 Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly is one of the first characters to be introduced in Free Fire. She can be bought from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

She has a passive ability called Dash which boosts her sprinting speed by 1%.

#2 Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita can be purchased from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

She has a passive ability called Firearms Expert. At its base level, the ability allows her to reload submachine guns faster by 4% at her initial level.

#3 Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Olivia is the chief nurse of a renowned hospital. She has a passive ability called Healing Touch. The ability recovers 6HP whenever Olivia revives her allies.

She can be purchased from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins.

#4 Moco

Moco has a passive ability called Hacker's Eye. At the base level, she can mark her shots on enemies for two seconds, and all the information will then be shared with her teammates.

At her maximum level, i.e., at level six, she can tag enemies for five seconds. She is available in the in-game store for 8000 gold coins.

#5 Laura

Laura has a passive ability called Sharp Shooter, which allows her to gain increased accuracy while scoped in. Her accuracy level increases as she is maximized using character fragment cards.

Laura can be brought for 8000 gold coins in Free Fire.