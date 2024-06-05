5 live-service games that are actually worth playing in 2024

In recent years, we have seen the rise of many live-service games. These titles keep the player online for a long time by being free to play and boasting fun gameplay. They also often have virtual shops that help their developers earn revenue as players purchase items from them using real-life money.

It isn't easy to create a well-monetized live-service model, but some games have managed to do just that and more. This article lists five live-service games that are worth playing in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Live-service games that are worth checking out this year

1) Rocket League

Rocket League is fun to play even 9 years after its release (Image via Psyonix)

Rocket League is a nine-year-old free-to-play game that was released in 2015. It remains one of the best live-service titles in the market today, as it has a unique concept: cars playing football.

In Rocket League, you must control a car and play football in various locations. The objective is to score the highest number of goals in under five minutes. The team with the most goals at the end of a match wins. You can customize your vehicles to look the way you want them to.

The title has various game modes, such as 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3. There are other special game modes, but they are available in the menu for a limited time. You can play in casual or ranked mode depending on whether you're ready for the big leagues.

2) Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the biggest MMORPGs today (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV Online transformed from a critically acclaimed game in 2010 to one of the biggest MMORPGs today. The game is set in a land called Eorzea, where you get to be part of an ever-evolving universe brimming with unique activities across the map. You can fight monsters and interact with other players while exploring dungeons and gathering resources.

The game offers multiple classes for you to choose from, with each one sporting a different playstyle. There is even a unique mechanic called the Job system that allows you to switch between classes during combat. This keeps the gameplay loop fresh and allows you to experiment with what works best for you.

3) Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most well-known live service games (Image via People Can Fly)

Fortnite has a reputation that precedes itself. The game is one of the most well-known live-service titles of all time as it generates more than a few billion dollars for Epic Games every year.

Fortnite is popular for its battle royale mode, which sees 100 players dropping on a map and gathering supplies or weapons to fight each other. The last man standing wins the match.

What makes Fortnite exciting for so many players is the content it drops now and then. The title features a variety of characters that you can purchase from the in-game store using real-life money. Playable characters, like Kratos, John Wick, Spider-Man and Goku, make for one big multiversal experience.

4) Grand Theft Auto Online

GTA Online is probably why GTA V never got single-player DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online has been active since the PS3 days, and it is still going strong 12 years after its release. GTA Online is one of Rockstar Games' most successful creations ever. It lets millions play with random strangers and friends online. You can form gangs to pull off heists in the game, which help you earn cash to buy whatever you want.

GTA Online is one of the oldest live-service games on this list. It is also the reason why GTA 5 never got a single-player DLC. This title is so profitable that Rockstar Games has diverted much of its attention to it.

Rockstar Games still announces new content and heists for GTA Online, which keeps the game active even today.

5) Valorant

Valorant is only playable with a keyboard and mouse (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant is a first-person shooter released in 2020 exclusively for the PC platform. The game is only truly playable with a mouse and keyboard. Mapping the controls on a controller will probably not translate as well as you might think.

Valorant has various characters and locations, which keep things fresh every time you boot the game up. The title also has a well-optimized in-game shop from where you can buy cosmetics using real-life money.

Thanks to its low-spec requirements, you can play this live-service title on almost any PC released in the last few years.

