In the past, we have covered a variety of hilarious and often ridiculous incidents that have been caught on live streams. Be it streamers losing their calm or real life-threatening experiences that were caught on camera. There is never a shortage of streaming-related incidents that can be said to have gone ‘horribly wrong.’

In this article, we look at some of the whackiest ways in which live streams have gone off track. The list includes incidents where streamers have been beaten up in public, apart from the time when we saw Ice Poseidon get threatened by a member of the ‘LA Mob’ on a live stream.

5 Live streams that went horribly wrong

1) Nuga and Chauucer

Nuga and Chauucer are both Estonian gamers/streamers. Nuga is a former COD professional, while Chauucer streams a variety of games such as PUBG, Minecraft, and World of Warcraft. The incident occurred in an IRL streamer where both of them were sitting in a pub.

A random man looked pretty angry with Nuga and can be seen walking away grumpily after taking his coat. However, he returns within seconds, and straight-up smashes a bottle on his head. You can watch the incident in the video below.

2) Ice Poseidon

Ice Poseidon has seen some crazy moments in the past. Once, he electrocuted himself by inserting a metal screwdriver in the back of his computer. The streamer had then tried to insert it again, even after getting an electric shock! Further, there was also an incident when he was almost robbed on live stream, although a friend of his had helped him out.

In this incident, the streamer was minding his own business in an LA restaurant, when the owner approached him and threatened to put a ‘hit’ out for him if he did not leave the place and stopped recording.

3) Dr DisRespect

Dr DisRespect is one of the most popular streamers on the planet. The Doc is seldom caught in public outside of character, but once did break down on live stream. As it turned out, the streamer had been unfaithful to his wife and wanted to lay out the truth in front of his viewers.

The streamer is visibly distressed and has his eyes lowered. He continuously cries through the confession and explains that he made a stupid mistake that he wants to make up for, if possible. You can watch the clip below.

4) The Kitchen stabbing

In this incident, we saw a Twitch streamer accidentally stabbing himself in the thigh! The streamer, for one reason or another, was streaming from his kitchen, where he had a bunch of skewers lying around.

Image Credits: Top5Central, YouTube

While playing with one, he accidentally stabbed himself in the thigh with the sharp end. As you can see in the above picture, the skewer went through his jeans and into his thigh!

5) Ice Poseidon (Again!)

If you think the previous incident related to Ice Poseidon was crazy, this one is bonkers! The streamer can be seen sitting at the Los Angeles airport. He ended up telling his viewers the exact gate number from where he boarded, and even muttered that telling them is harmless enough. In his own words, he said,

“Not sure if telling you guys is a good idea. But what can you possibly do, right?”

Well, his viewers took it as a challenge. One of them decided to call in a bomb threat, which ended up affecting almost 150 people who were in the flight from LA to Pheonix. A bomb threat was called in, which resulted in the police boarding the plane in Pheonix and taking in two people in custody, including the streamer and another woman. You can watch the incident in the video below: