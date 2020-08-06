Watch: Thief tries to steal iPad on Ice Poseidon’s live stream, gets caught by a good samaritan

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer and internet personality with around 750k subscribers on YouTube. He has a rather witty personality but he has been caught doing quite a few awkward things in the past.

Once, to prove to one of his viewers that he wasn’t as well off as they made him out to be, Ice Poseidon leaked his earnings for quite a few months. Back then, which was in February 2017, the highest that he had earned in a single month was $6700.

Image Credits: naibuzz.com

Furthermore, Ice Poseidon had previously also been caught shoving a screwdriver in the back of his computer, an incident people later said could have easily been life-threatening. You can watch the incident in the video below.

In this article, however, we want to talk about another, less horrifying incident.

Watch: Thief gets caught trying to steal Ice Poseidon’s iPad on a live stream

In the video of this incident, you will see Ice Poseidon streaming while eating at a restaurant called ‘Squares A La Carte’. Within seconds, users noticed a bald man in a red t-shirt trying to grab his iPad. He fails the first time and gets noticed by the streamer instead, who greets him cheerfully.

Image Credits: Stream Highlights, youtube.com

Advertisement

Moments later, we see another man, who looks like a fan, walking up to him and talking to him. Sensing the opportunity, the man in the red t-shirt once again tries to grab his laptop, but this time is caught by the good Samaritan sitting towards the right. The person walks up to the man, tells him to stop doing whatever it is that he is trying to do. The thief promptly walked away after the encounter.

Image Credits: Stream Highlights, youtube.com

Ice Poseidon looks amused and mutters that he was ‘on edge’, because of the man, but did not realise what he was up to. He then thanks the good Samaritan, who gives him some advice on leaving his electronics untidily all over the table. To confirm what had just happened, he asks his viewers whether he did actually just survive an attempted theft. Of course, his viewers said yes, in heaps.

Image Credits: Stream Highlights, youtube.com

You can watch the entire incident in the video below.