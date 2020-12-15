5 major changes from the Fortnite v15.10 update patch

Fortnite Season 5 has received its v15.10 update, providing new weapons, holiday event details, and more.

The holiday season is here, and Fortnite has been known to go all out in terms of winter content. Even though 2020 has been a wild year, there was no way Epic Games would keep Fortnite from receiving a massive winter update.

Patch v15.10 brings the renamed Winterfest, Operation Showdown, new weapons, skins, and a new Limited Time Mode. There are even some quality of life changes brought to Fortnite with this update.

5 major changes from the Fortnite 15.10 update patch

#5 Pre-Edits Option

Image via Epic Games

Player feedback led Fortnite to make this change. There is now an option in the game that allows Pre-Edits to either be turned on or off. If turned off, new builds will always appear in their default state when building occurs. If turned on, Fortnite players can build pre-edited structures for an even more strategic way to take on battles.

Advertisement

#4 Spy Within LTM

Image via Epic Games

The Spy Within LTM is said to be like Fortnite's version of Among Us. This mode is being added as an LTM after becoming a very popular Creative mode.

There is a team of Spies and a team of Agents. The team of Spies must hunt down the team of Agents before they complete their objectives. This is very much similar to Among Us.

#3 New Weapons

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite now has the Cowboy Repeater Rifle. It is a rapid shooting gun that is said to have "dead-eye" accuracy. Along with that, Blaze has an Exotic-class weapon for sale that is purchasable with Bars.

The Dragon's Breath sniper rifle is a weapon that can be bought. There is also a cold-loving character to counteract Blaze's love for fire, with their own "chilly armaments."

#2 Next-Gen Frame Rate

Advertisement

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite players on next-gen consoles will now have the option of "120 FPS Mode." Epic Games has allowed PS5 and Xbox Series consoles the option for a "buttery smooth" frame rate. It does need to be noted that the resolution will be capped at 1440p on those consoles if 120 FPS Mode is active.

#1 Operation: Snowdown

Image via Epic Games

Operation: Snowdown is this year's massive winter event in Fortnite. This will bring more LTM games to Fortnite Island, along with new characters. There are new "chilling items" added and quests to complete.

All of these quests provide some snowy cosmetic items and two exclusive outfits. Winter in Fortnite is always a blast, and Operation: Snowdown looks to continue that trend.