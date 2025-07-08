5 mistakes to avoid when playing Mavuika in Genshin Impact

Mavuika is the Pyro Archon of the Natlan region, initially released during Genshin Impact version 5.3. The developers have officially announced that she will have a rerun banner during the second half of version 5.7. Her character banner in this update will be released on July 8, 2025, and will be available in-game till July 29, 2025.

Mavuika has multiple build options and playstyles, so players might be confused about how to build her. To make things easier, this article will list some possible mistakes that you should avoid when playing Mavuika in Genshin Impact.

5 mistakes you should avoid when playing with Mavuika in Genshin Impact

1) Leveling up her Normal attacks

Mavuika has special Talent Multipliers for her Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks during her Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is a Pyro DPS character whose primary source of damage is her Elemental Burst and Skill. These abilities have special multipliers for her Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks. She is one of the strongest DPS units in the game with the proper setup and team options, and can one-shot most bosses.

However, her NA talent does not deal significant damage, and it is not efficient to use her as a Physical DPS. Hence, you shouldn't level up the Normal attack talents for Mavuika.

2) Not using her for exploration

Mavuika summons the Flamestrider vehicle during her Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is one of the best Natlan characters in terms of exploration. She can summon a special vehicle called Flamestrider while using the Hold version of her Elemental Skill. She can travel on air, land, and water with this Flamestrider vehicle.

While her exploration skills might not be of much help in nations other than Natlan, she is still one of the best characters for the task. In the Natlan region, she can stay in her Elemental Skill state for a long duration, as she can utilize the Phlogiston mechanisms. So, it will definitely be easier for you to explore this region with Mavuika.

3) Not using her with other Natlan characters

Best Natlan teammates for Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika's Elemental Burst is not reliant on energy; instead, it depends on special points called Fighting Spirit. To obtain these points, you can consume Nightsoul points using nearby party members or hit opponents with the Normal attacks of other party members.

That being said, you can generate Fighting Spirit faster if you use her with Natlan units. While she still deals high damage numbers without them, her DPS is considerably lower without Natlan support characters such as Xilonen, Citlali, or Iansan.

Owing to this factor, it is recommended to use these support units in Mavuika teams. You can also use Kinich, Mualani, Chasca, or Varesa along with her. Since she has good Elemental application and damage with her Skill, she can be viable in team comps with most Natlan units.

4) Not using her as a battery

Mavuika in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned before, Mavuika doesn't need Elemental particles to generate her Elemental Burst. On top of this, the tap version of her Skill generates a lot of Pyro particles. This would help reduce the ER requirements for the entire team.

If you are playing Mavuika with Bennett or other Pyro characters, you can use her as a battery to generate the Elemental Bursts of other party members. This will reduce the ER requirements for these characters, and you will have better rotations for your Mavuika teams.

Since she generates a large number of particles, it is advisable to use her as a battery if your team has lower Energy Recharge stats.

5) Using the wrong builds on her

Mavuika's best artifact sets (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Mavuika is a versatile character in terms of team and weapon options, the best artifact set for her on-field DPS teams is Obsidian Codex. Marechaussee Hunter could be a viable option in Furina teams, but it provides a lower crit rate when compared to Obsidian Codex.

For Mavuika's off-field DPS playstyle, you could use the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set. However, this will better suit other characters such as Xilonen, Citlali, Iansan, or Ororon. Furthermore, Mavuika's damage will be considerably less in the teams that utilize this artifact set instead of the Obsidian Codex.

Thus, we advise you to use the Obsidian Codex artifact set for Mavuika because it provides the most value for her.

