Genshin Impact 5.7: Mavuika and Emilie rerun banner release date and time

Genshin Impact version 5.7 introduced two new characters, Skirk and Dahlia, and a new weapon, Azurelight. On top of this, the developers have also launched a new permanent event, Stygian Onslaught. Players can obtain various rewards after completing all the stages in the latest endgame mode.

Phase 2 for version 5.7 will feature the first re-runs for the characters Mavuika and Emilie. The second half of this update is scheduled for release on July 8, 2025. On the same day, the new character and weapon banners are also scheduled to go live on all servers.

This article lists the release date, time, and countdown for the release of Mavuika and Emilie banners in Genshin Impact version 5.7.

Genshin Impact 5.7 second half: Release schedule for all servers

Mavuika will have her first re-run in Phase 2 of version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half banners of Genshin Impact version 5.7 will be released globally on July 8, 2025, and will be available till July 29, 2025. Based on previous updates, we can conclude that the banners will be released for the Asia server first, followed by the European and American servers.

While HoYoverse has not officially announced the release times for Phase 2 banners, here's the expected release schedule for all servers based on previous trends:

Asia Server

The Phase 2 banners for version 5.7 will be released on the Asia server on July 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Here's a countdown for the release of the Phase 2 banners in the Asia server:

Europe Server

For players on the Europe server, the Phase 2 banners would be released on July 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. (UTC+1). The countdown for the release of these banners on the Europe server is given below:

America Server

The Phase 2 weapon and character banners for the America servers would be released on July 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. (UTC-5). Here's how much time is left for the release of the second half of version 5.7 for players on the America server:

Genshin Impact 5.7 Phase 2 banner details

Emilie will have her first re-run in Phase 2 of version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced more information about the Phase 2 banners for version 5.7. Emilie and Mavuika will have their first re-run banner during this Phase. The former is a Dendro off-field DPS character whose teams primarily revolve around the Burning reaction. The latter, on the other hand, is a Pyro DPS unit with various playstyles.

The signature weapons for both Emilie and Mavuika will be available on the Phase 2 weapon banners.

Phase 2 Character banners:

Mavuika (5-star Pyro Claymore)

(5-star Pyro Claymore) Emilie (5-star Dendro Polearm)

Phase 2 Weapon banners:

A Thousand Blazing Suns (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Lumidouce Elegy (5-star Polearm)

