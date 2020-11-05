CS:GO skins - where fortunes are won or lost. Whether you appreciate the artwork that goes into the skins, prefer being a trader, or simply like unboxing rare items, the value of CS:GO skins are sky high, and today, we're looking at the 5 most consistently expensive CS:GO skins of all time.

Note: For this list, media steam sale values are taken into consideration. Also note that skin prices are subject to market fluctuations and this list may grow inaccurate as time passes.

5 Most Expensive CS:GO Skins

1. Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore

Probably one of the rarest skins in the game, the Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore is so rare that one with a KennyS sticker does not even exist yet. Depending on the condition, a Factory New Souvenir Dragon Lore can sell for upwards of $20000. Watch YouTuber Sparkles unbox one and live the hype for yourself.

2. StatTrak™ M9 Bayonet Crimson Web

The StatTrak™ M9 Bayonet Crimson Web is a tempting alternative to its more popular brethren - the Karambit. While the animations for this knife arent too flashy, the heft of the in-game model, paired with the Crimson Web pattern makes it look like the quite the eye candy as you slash away across de_dust2. The last StatTrak™ Factory New variant of this knife sold for about $14000 in 2019.

3. StatTrak™ Karambit Crimson Web

A skin so rare that as of writing this article, only one Factory New Crimson Web exists for sale on a popular CS skin trading platform, retailing for over $15000. Sleek, clean and built with satisfying animations, the Karambit Crimson Web would be any collectors top choice for a premium knife.

4. Sport Gloves Vice

With Glove cases having dropped out of CS:GO's case drop rotation for over a year now, the price of gloves and their cases have risen significantly. Early adopters of the Vice gloves however, have seen a huge increase in profit, with the skin retailing anywhere from $1000 for a bad float variant, to $9000 for a Factory New one.

5. StatTrak™ Karambit Gamma Doppler

Another Karambit to feature in this list - the StatTrak™ Karambit Gamma Doppler is not particularly special until you look closely. The variant in question depends on a good float value and is informally called 'Emerald'. The float value on this is so rare that the last one to be sold was in January 2020, to the tune of $7,301.91.