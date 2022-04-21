5 mystery games in development under Nintendo's studios

Nintendo Switch's popularity has risen exponentially, exceeding even that of the Wii, the Japanese game maker's best-selling home console at one point. The portable hybrid has seen many entries in iconic Nintendo franchises five years into its lifespan. However, there is more to come.

From a packed 2022 to games confirmed to be in the pipeline, there is a lot to look forward to. However, there have been hints and tidbits pointing to unannounced games in the works for the popular portable.

Whether being rumored about or outright confirmed by people working on the projects, the fate of these games is still up in the air. It is possible that some of them might be canned at this point or reworked into something else entirely. Such is the nature of game development.

Here are 5 unannounced, mystery Nintendo Switch games

5) Pikmin 4

The game was confirmed in 2015 by legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, who stated that a new entry in the iconic Pikmin series had almost wrapped up development. This was first revealed in an interview with Eurogamer.

Since the Switch was not around then, people assumed Pikmin 4 was for Wii U - however, nothing came of that as the Switch's predecessor slowly faded into obscurity. Two years later, Miyamoto-san seemed to have backpedalled on that statement, stating that the game's development is "progressing.”

The last entry in the cutesy sci-fi RTS series was Pikmin 3 for Wii U in 2013. It also saw a Nintendo Switch port, titled Pikmin 3 Deluxe. It has the same plot of harvesting resources from the Earth-like planet PNF-404 to sustain the alien protagonists' home planet.

The game allows commandeering hordes of small plant-like creatures called Pikmin to progress and overcome hazards. There is improved resolution, a two-player co-op mode, new difficulty options and a new side story.

4) New Donkey Kong

The rumor mill picked up on this one last year and continues spinning even now. Several sources claim a new Donkey Kong game is in development for the Nintendo Switch. This was touched on by sources like NintendoLife and YouTubers such as Nate The Hate and LonelyGoomba.

LonelyGoomba @LonelyGoomba I heard an unlikely rumour that the Mario Odyssey team are working on a 3D Donkey Kong game.



I think I would actually prefer that to another 3D Mario. I heard an unlikely rumour that the Mario Odyssey team are working on a 3D Donkey Kong game. I think I would actually prefer that to another 3D Mario.

While the specifics seem to vary about it being a 2D or 3D entry like the recently released Kirby & the Forgotten Land, they all seem to agree on one thing: it is being made by the team that is responsible for the Super Mario game.

The newer entries in the franchise were made by Retro Studios of Metroid Prime fame. This also includes Tropical Freeze, which also saw a port to the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

3) Mario Kart 9

A new Mario Kart was touched upon by a couple of insiders, including a blog post by insider Zippo, who stated that the recently released Mario Kat 8 DLC is being made under Bandai Namco. The main Nintendo team is allegedly working on a new entry.

LeakyPandyKnows @LeakyPandy Mariokart 10/Crossroads new info:



-Mario & adjacent Nintendo IP present as usual

-Crossover IP known of: Advance wars/Animal Crossing/ARMS/Balloon Fight/F-ZERO/Kid icarus/Splatoon/Zelda

-AFAIK the only non-Nintendo IP is Rabbids



-Crossover elements: Characters, items, courses Mariokart 10/Crossroads new info:-Mario & adjacent Nintendo IP present as usual-Crossover IP known of: Advance wars/Animal Crossing/ARMS/Balloon Fight/F-ZERO/Kid icarus/Splatoon/Zelda-AFAIK the only non-Nintendo IP is Rabbids-Crossover elements: Characters, items, courses

Further details were shared on Twitter by insider LeakyPandy, citing the game will be called Mario Kart Crossroads. The game will also dip its toes into Smash Bros territory with appearances from prominent Nintendo franchises.

Given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a port of the 2014 Wii U game, is the best-selling Switch title yet, a sequel is inevitable.

2) Monolithsoft's new fantasy IP

Stealth @Stealth40k Monolith Soft has two project notices on the website. One for the game everyone is speculating is a new IP and the other for what is likely the next Xeno game. Monolith Soft has two project notices on the website. One for the game everyone is speculating is a new IP and the other for what is likely the next Xeno game. https://t.co/gXew6mdrWX

This one is not a leak as it was openly confirmed by the developers. Monolithsoft, renowned for their work on the Xenoblade Chronicles games, revealed new artwork for the game in addition to a hiring notice. This was back in 2018, with artwork surfacing in 2017.

The art clearly hints at it being a fantasy game. It features a castle background, medieval attire on a female character brandishing a sword and a red dragon-like entity. There is also an aesthetic overview of a massive sprawling city across cliffs.

1) New project at Retro Studios

Back in 2017, acclaimed video game composer Alexander Brandon publicly announced on Facebook that he was working with Retro Studios on something "exciting.” This is a big deal, as the man is behind the soundtracks of legendary video games like Unreal Tournament and Deus Ex (2000).

Before fans let their imaginations run wild, it is important to note that this is a new project, not Metroid Prime 4. The hugely anticipated fourth entry in the iconic series was handed over to Retro Studios in 2019 - two years after this event.

So it could either be a new game based on current Nintendo IPs or a brand new IP. Given that the studio has already ported Tropical Freeze to Switch and the aforementioned rumors of a new Donkey Kong game, it would be safe to assume it does not feature the renowned red-tied gorilla.

