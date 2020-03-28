5 multiplayer mobile games to help you get through the quarantine

Here are the 5 multiplayer games to help make your quarantine interesting.

Stay indoors and virtually connect with your friends and family.

Dibyadarshan Das

Top 5 Multiplayer Games You Must Play

The geometric progression of the the coronavirus pandemic has led to a 21 days of lockdown in India. Gaming conventions as well as major LAN events like FFIC, PMPL have been either cancelled or postponed in view of the safety of the players and staff. However, on a positive note, new gamers have been spawning out of the quarantine. And with everyone home, the old school gamers will also have time to play the game they once mastered.

If we go by the statistics, mobile games are the most popular and sought after in India, with PUBG Mobile and Free Fire taking the charge. Both these games have been the key driver of the gaming culture in India. India is considered a big market for esports and top foreign organisations are investing into the PUBG Mobile scene in the country. Last year, Fnatic acquired an Indian PUBG Mobile roster Team Xspark and very recently esports giant TSM joined hands with Entity Gaming.

While computer and console games are struggling to strengthen their reach, mobile games are on a surge due to availability of low-cost smartphones. With India on a lockdown till April 14, it is time for gamers to spend some quality time on the free multiplayer games availabe on the playstore. Here is a list of game you need to try:

1.PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE currently sits at the top when it comes to playing an intense free-to-play multiplayer action game on mobile. It is the new esports masterpiece. The game provides a variety of modes like Classic mode, Hardcore mode, 4v4 Team Death Match, Payload and many others while making sure the users get a more realistic experience of combat gaming on mobile. You can drop in with the parachute on 4 different maps (Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok), loot and hunt down players in a 100-player classic battles. Here the survival is key and the last one standing wins.

However if you have a low-end device, playing this version of the game will be slightly difficult. So its recommended to instead download PUBG Mobile Lite which requires only 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

Game Size: 1.6 GB

2. FREE FIRE

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile game with over 500M+ global downloads on Google Play Store. In comparison to its longstanding rival, PUBG Mobile; Free Fire has been able to dictate the mobile gaming industry due to its smaller game size while not compromising on its graphics and smoothness. In a fast paced 10-minute game the players are pitted against 49 others, all seeking survival. The objective and game mechanism is similar to that of PUBG Mobile, although here the winner gets a Boyaah instead of the chicken dinner.

Game Size: 508 MB

3. CALL OF DUTY

Another game from Tencent, COD, is a huge hit and was able to attract 20M gamers within the first two days of it’s launch. The game has three modes: Battle Royale, 5v5 TDM and Zombies Survival, with TDM being the more popular aspect of the game. You can play the thrilling PvP multiplayers modes like 5v5 team deathmatch, frontline, free for all, search and destroy, sniper battle and battle royale. You can communicate with your friends while playing the game.

Game Size: 1.5 GB

4. MOBILE LEGENDS: BANG BANG

Mobile Legends is a thrilling multiplayer online battle arena game with a large number of fans and players across the globe. It provides you an experience similar to those of popular computer MOBAs, LOL and Dota 2. Here you need to pick your favourite hero jump into intense 5v5 battles to claim the crown of strongest challenger. The players can fight over 3 lanes to take the enemy’s tower.

Game Size: 97 MB

5. CLASH ROYALE

Clash Royale is a free to play, real-time and head-to-head online multiplayer game. It comes from the creators of Clash of Clans . Here you need to collect and upgrade dozen of cards featuring the Clash of Clans troops, spells and defenses to destroy the opponents towers to come out victorious.

Game Size: 103 MB

Spend your time indoors by playing these multiplayer games which also gives you the platform to interact with your friends and family virtually.