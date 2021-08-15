5 overpowered Dota 2 strategies to try before they're nerfed in 7.30

The final major patch of Dota 2 before TI will likely be released sometime in August.

The reign of patch 7.29 has been dynamic and long. It has gone through several meta evolutions, thanks to the shifting tides in two Dota 2 Majors as well as the two qualifiers. The overwhelming stance of the Dota 2 community seems to be that the meta has become stale. At any rate, Valve recently announced in a blog post that the Battle Pass and Nemestice mode will end on August 18.

For returning players and those who have not experienced the best this patch has to offer, the following are the must-try meta builds that have been dominating this patch.

The most successful Dota 2 builds of patch 7.29

5) Supercharged Luna

Luna is among the best carries of the current patch

For a number of indirect buffs in the last patches, ranged right-click carries are the creme de la creme of Dota 2 now. Luna is particularly at a very high win-rate now. The explanation for this is easy: all the meta core items - Sange and Yasha, Eye of Skadi, Butterfly, and Satanic - work very well on Luna. To boot, she can build intermediary items like Dragon Lance and Mask of Madness to later disassemble them into late-game items.

4) Heal and Sustain Meta Abuse

Holy Locket increases all healing values (image via Valve)

Holy Locket is currently the sole cornerstone of the heal/sustain meta. This also exemplifies the knack of Dota 2 patches flinging obscure items into prominence all of a sudden. In fact, it is powerful enough to make an all-star healing team of Abbadon (roamer), Winter Wyvern (mid), and Warlock (support) with glass cannon carries a viable way to win in Dota 2.

3) Carry Axe

With his Manta Style and Shard synergy, carry Axe is one of the highlights of the current Dota 2 patch. Instead of relying on a cluster of units around his target, Axe can now hunt down enemy cores, much like an Ursa. Despite a balancing patch that reduced the Shard's Helix proc bonus, his playstyle is still strong as of now and might be nerfed in the next Dota 2 patch.

2) The New Templar Assassin

Templar Assassin is a fast farmer, thanks to Psi Blades (image via Valve)

As a tempo-based midlaner, Templar Assassin used to be a very situational pick in Dota 2. Since then, multiple buffs to her new Aghanim upgrade, Psionic Projection, have made her viable as a flash-farming carry who can close the map at a rapid rate. When her team gets some leeway by dropping the tier-1 towers, Templar is one of the best heroes in Dota 2 to follow up that lead with a faster global teleport than any other hero.

1) Winter Wyvern Mid

In the final showdown between OG and Tundra Esports for the Western European qualifiers seat to TI, Tundra Midlaner "Nine" revealed his most overpowered card: Wyvern mid. Debated by many to be a ridiculous pub build up till that point, all doubters were silenced when Nine almost single-handedely cornered OG.

Wyvern is among the most contested Dota 2 supports in his own right, thanks to the relevance of Cold Embrace. Instead of building around the heal, the core Wyvern builds offensively around Arctic Burn. Along with Aghanim's Scepter upgrade and Witch Blade, Wyvern has huge solo kill potential.

Edited by Gautham Balaji