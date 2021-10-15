5 players with better physicality than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has a range of players with high physical stats. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in-game, he has several competitors when it comes to physical ratings.

The 36-year-old Portuguese remains at the top of his game despite his growing age. High physical stats are commonly found in goalkeepers and defenders. Sometimes, however, midfielders and even strikers have surprisingly high physicality.

This article features some of those players along with their detailed physical stats.

Note: Goalkeepers were not considered for this list since their cards usually do not contain their physical rating.

FIFA 22: 5 players with better physical rating than Cristiano Ronaldo

5) Leon Goretzka

Goretzka is one of the best players at Bayern Munich (Image via Getty)

Position - CM

- CM OVR - 87

- 87 PHY - 86

The Bayern Munich Striker is one of the highest-rated players on his team and also has an exceptional physical rating. His physicality rating includes 88 Strength and Stamina along with 81 Aggression, and 79 Jumping.

4) Pepe

Portugal has always relied on Pepe for defense (Image via Getty)

Position - CB

- CB OVR - 82

- 82 PHY - 87

Although notorious for committing fouls, Pepe is also renowned for his tackling skills. Few players can manage to keep possession in a one-on-one against him. His FIFA 22 physical ratings are made up of 94 Aggression, 89 Jumping, 86 Strength, and 82 Stamina.

3) Erling Haaland

Several major teams are looking to sign this young talent (Image via Getty)

Position - ST

- ST OVR - 88

- 88 PHY - 88

The 21-year-old Norwegian is the best wonderkid in FIFA 22 with an overall rating of 88. His physical stats are equally impressive, with 93 Strength, 85 Aggression, 82 Stamina, and 74 Jumping.

2) Rúben Dias

Ruben Dias is a key player in Manchester City (Image via Getty)

Position - CB

- CB OVR - 87

- 87 PHY - 88

Ronaldo's international teammate Ruben Dias is one of the best centre-backs in the world. His physical rating of 88 is comprised of 92 Aggression, 88 Strength and Stamina along with 78 Jumping.

1) Casemiro

Casemiro is taking an international break right now (Image via Getty)

Position - CDM

- CDM OVR - 89

- 89 PHY - 90

The 29-year-old Brazilian has the highest physical rating in FIFA 22, if goalkeepers aren't considered. Casemiro has an Aggression of 91, with 90 Strength, 89 Stamina, and 87 Jumping.

Despite being seemingly ageless, Cristiano Ronaldo's physical stats have taken a hit in FIFA 22. Apart from that, the aforementioned players offer a lot more than just being physical behemoths.

