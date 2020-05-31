Top 5 Chinese Games in India

The Indian mobile gaming community has been growing exponentially, the primary reason behind the surge is the rise in the number of mobile users in the country. A large number of potential customers is attracting a lot of game developers from different countries such as China, as there is tremendous scope for growth.

The Chinese game developers have seized the opportunity and gained the first-mover advantage within India's growing android mobile market

5 most popular Chinese mobile games in India

#1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become a household name in India. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game. The game has over 100 million downloads and is rated 4.3 on Google Play Store. It is developed by Tencent Games. The game was released worldwide on March 19, 2018.

#2 PUBG Mobile lite

PUBG Mobile lite (Picture Courtesy: Google Playstore)

It is the toned-down version of the aforementioned battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It was developed so that the players with low-end devices can enjoy the same experience as PUBG. It also has over 100 million downloads and is rated 4.3 on the Google Play Store.

#3 Clash of Kings

Clash of Kings (Picture Courtesy: Google Playstore)

The game is developed by Elex Wireless (Beijing ELEX Technology Co). It is a multiplayer real-time strategy game and has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It has been one of the top-grossing games, since its release in June 2014. It involves building an empire and fighting with other players. The game also has several celebrity endorsements.

#4 Rise of Kingdom: Lost Crusade

Rise of Kingdome: Last Crusade (Picture Courtesy: Google Playstore)

It is a real-time strategy game developed and published Lilith Games. The game was released in September 2018.The game has over 10 million downloads on the Play Store. The battles in the game occur in real-time. The game was released on September 20 2018

#5 Game of Sultan

Game of Sultan (Picture Courtesy: Google Playstore)

Game of sultan is a simulation RPG game developed by Mechanist Internet Technologies Co. Ltd. The game provides the players to experience the life of a Sultan, a king. The game was released worldwide on November 22 2018. The game also has over 10 million downloads.

The Chinese game development giant Tencent also owns several famous non-Chinese game publishers. It has full ownership of Riot Games, the developer of Valorant.

Tencent also holds 80% stake in the Finnish game development company Supercell, famous for Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. It also has 40% ownership of EPIC Games.

The Call of Duty Mobile was also developed by TiMi Studio, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. It also has 10% stakes in Bluehole and 5% ownership in Activision Blizzards, the parent company of PUBG Corporation and Activision respectively.