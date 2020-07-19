Although gaming is thought to be dominated by men, women actually compile 45 per cent of the gamers in the world. Due to the rising popularity of eSports and online video game streaming, several female streamers have risen to prominence, especially on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, and are making fresh and stream-worthy content.

Here's a look at five of the most popular female streamers in the world right now.

5 most popular female streamers in the world

#1 Pokimane (5.1 million subscribers)

Pokimane with 5.1 million subscribers

Pokimane is an extremely popular Twitch streamer. Moroccan-Canadian by descent, Pokimane’s real name is Imane Anys. She has garnered a startling number of fans by playing League of Legends and Fortnite.

#2 LoserFruit (1.6 million subscribers)

LoserFruit, with 1.6 million subscribers

Another great female gamer, LoserFruit gained popularity while streaming on YouTube but has now also become extremely popular on Twitch. She is an Australian streamer whose real name is Kathleen Belsten. She mostly streams Fortnite on her Twitch account but has also played several other famous video games.

#3 Loeya (1.17 million subscribers)

Loeya, with 1.17 million subscribers

Liah, who goes by her gamer name Loeya, is another popular Twitch streamer who has garnered a massive fan-following by playing Minecraft, Fortnite and The Sims. On top of this all, this Swedish gamer is actually studying to be a doctor. How crazy is that?

#4 Kitty Plays (1.1 million subscribers)

Kitty Plays, with 1.1 million subscribers

A Canadian Twitch streamer, Kristen Michaela, also known as Kitty Plays, is an extremely well-known Fortnite player. Not only does she live-stream her own gaming adventures but she also hosts a show called Playtime with Kitty Plays in which she invites several celebrities to talk about games.

#5 itsHAFU, with 785,000 subscribers

itsHAFU, with 785,000 subscribers

Rumay Wang, known as itsHAFU on Twitch, is popular for streaming games such as World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. Born to Chinese immigrants from Beijing, Wang is an extremely talented player and has often uses her popularity to speak out against sexual harassment experienced by female streamers and influencers in the gaming industry. Wang, or itsHAFU, is really an inspiration for women playing video games all over the world.