5 most popular female Twitch streamers in October 2023

Twitch is an expansive platform with a variety of diverse personalities broadcasting content to millions of viewers. There are a variety of streams on the platform, ranging from Just Chatting/ASMR streams to professional gamers competing in esports tournaments. While streaming is an extremely competitive field, there are many who have proven that they are forces to be reckoned with.

The month of October brought some big changes to the platform, particularly to the multi-streaming rules, expanding the reach of streamers across different platforms. As such, many female streamers have reached new heights in terms of the number of hours watched and views, increasing their prominence.

In this article, we have listed five popular female Twitch streamers in October 2023.

Five female Twitch streamers who were most popular in October 2023

1) Pokimane

Pokimane is arguably one of the biggest female streamers on the platform. (Image via pokimanelol/Instagram)

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most prominent streamers on the platform, with a wide variety of content ranging from Valorant gameplay to her engaging Just Chatting streams. With more than nine million followers, she is the most-followed female streamer on Twitch.

In October, she managed to gain 2,100 followers after having streamed 48 hours within the month. The star accumulated 391,000 hours watched, with her streams falling under the League of Legends, Just Chatting, Valorant, Minecraft, and Among Us categories. With the latest Fortnite OG update, she is playing the popular title once more.

2) Kiaraakitty

Kiaraakitty's channel has continued to grow despite her frequent bans. (Image via kiaraakitty/Instagram)

Cheng "Kiaraakitty" is a Just Chatting streamer, also known for her 'Pools, Hot Tubs, & Beaches' and 'I'm Only Sleeping' streams, with a little bit of Counter-Strike sprinkled in between.

The streamer gained 3,000 followers and had an average of 1,500 viewers per stream. The streamer accrued 231,000 hours watched, with 148 hours worth of content broadcasted in October. She has been the subject of frequent bans for violations of community guidelines; however, they only last a few days, with the streamer returning to her work soon after.

3) Jinnytty

Jinnytty is one of the fastest-growing female streamers on Twitch. (Image via jinnytty/Instagram)

Yoo "Jinnytty" is a South Korean content creator and influencer known for her outdoor streams. In the past, she shared a house with popular Twitch streamer EsfandTV, which also helped her gain significant followers.

In October, she gained a notable following of 6,400, taking her total followers to a whopping 981,000. Further, her streams were viewed for a staggering 1 million hours. She averaged around 4,900 viewers per stream, with her peak viewers being over 9,000.

She generally does Just Chatting, where she interacts with her viewers and shares her daily experiences. Jinnytty's energetic personality and sense of humor have made her a favorite among Twitch users, making her one of the fastest-growing female streamers.

4) Ironmouse

Ironmouse has consistently risen in the Twitch ranks. (Image via Ironmouse/Twitch)

Having started streaming on the platform only in 2020, Ironmouse is a Puerto Rican Vtuber who rose rapidly in the Twitch ranks, with her singing attracting thousands of followers to her channel. She is a founding member of the Vtuber group VShojo.

She streamed an impressive 213 hours in October, actively streaming for 30 out of the 31 days. Her content was viewed for 1.52 million hours by 7,000 viewers on average per stream. Additionally, she gained 28,000 followers, showcasing her rapidly rising fame on the platform.

5) QTCinderella

QTCinderella has gained 5,000 followers in October. (Image via qtcinderella/Instagram)

Blaire "QTCinderella" is yet another growing Just Chatting streamer, who is also a podcaster and a YouTuber. She is credited with founding The Streamer Awards in 2022, with its first edition being held on March 12 of the same year in Los Angeles. She is also currently dating fellow streamer Ludwig.

During the month of October, she streamed for 91 hours, which resulted in an average of 7,000 viewers per stream. Her streams were viewed for 650,000 hours in the month, gaining 5,000 followers as well. Her streaming schedule is relatively spread out, with her actively streaming for 18 days last month.