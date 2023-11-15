5 most popular Roblox Twitch streamers

Roblox is a game whose popularity never fades. The online game has become a popular platform for people of all ages to showcase their creativity. The creative game is free to play, but players can purchase virtual items using Robux. It is available on different platforms like MacOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The game has an average of 3.8K viewers and is ranked 58th on the Amazon-owned site.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the top Roblox streamers on Twitch

5) Je_remy_

Jeremy, a 19-year-old from the East Coast of the USA, has been streaming Roblox only since 2022. In the last 30 days alone, he has streamed the game for over 100 hours and has a consistent viewership of 200 or more.

The streamer is well-known for hosting giveaways related to the game on his streams and donating to his viewers. He encourages fans to donate and claims that all of it goes towards his stream donations.

Moreover, he is also currently in the Top 100 Raised Leaderboard for players.

4) ohnePixel

Streamer ohnePixel is known for his CSGO and Counter-Strike streams, but he has a big following when streaming Roblox. The German streamer has one million followers on Twitch and an average of 5,000 viewers per stream. He's also partnered with the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

In the past 30 days, his streams on the popular game have averaged seven thousand viewers and a watch time of nine thousand.

Although he doesn't often stream the online game, his streams gain significant attention, and fans enjoy watching him.

3) karlnetwork

25-year-old Karl Jacobs, popularly known as karlnetwork, is a renowned Roblox streamer from Greeneville, US. He began his career as a salesman at Starlite before becoming a well-known streamer.

Karl was previously known as GamerboyKarl on Twitch. He is now a Twitch partner with 1.4 million followers.

Karl gained popularity after appearing in a lot of MrBeast videos. He later started focusing on his channel, where he streams games like Minecraft. He's streamed the online game for 50+ hours and has an average of 12K viewers.

2) beaplays

Bea Elizabeth, known as Beaplays, is a popular streamer who began streaming in 2014. She is an English native and a vocal supporter of the transgender community. The online game is one of her main Twitch and YouTube streams.

Since starting her streaming career, Bea has collaborated with several streamers, such as Jacksepticeye, DanTDM, and more. Additionally, she is known for her YouTube vlogs. The British streamer has streamed the online building game for over 358 hours. She averages 290K watch hours and is close to reaching a million followers on Twitch.

1) 39daph

Daphne '39daph' Wai is a popular Chinese-born Canadian streamer. She has 1.2M followers on Twitch and is mostly known for her Art content. The Canadian is partnered with the Amazon-owned platform currently and is also affiliated with the organization - Sentinels.

Fans of 39daph can enjoy a wide range of content from her streams, including Art, Minecraft, and Genshin Impact. However, one of the most popular games she streams is Roblox, which has a watch time of 25,000 hours and an average of 4000 viewers. Daphne's content is well-liked by her fans when she streams the popular online game.

To conclude, the Roblox community has a variety of streamers who play different games. The game remains popular and is often associated with nostalgia.