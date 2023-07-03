Twitch streamer OhnePixel left stunned after receiving a $129,000 CS:GO trade offer as donation, ends up accepting it

During a livestream on July 3, 2023, Twitch streamer Mark "OhnePixel" was left stunned after receiving a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive trade offer worth €118,346 ($129,168.74 at the time of writing) as a donation. The content creator was busy opening cases when he received a notification from a player named Server Controller.
The Twitch streamer exclaimed in surprise when he saw that the latter had sent him an offer to accept numerous rare items such as the EMS Katowice 2014 Legends sticker case (worth €25,870.78) and several Krakow 2017 Cobblestone Souvenir Packages (worth €1,302.40).
In a message to OhnePixel, Server Controller wrote:
"I sold one skin on the csgoroll website, when when waiting in public, I have to keep looking over my shoulder. Good luck."
"He is juiced to the max" - Twitch streamer OhnePixel after getting a CS:GO trade offer worth $129,000 as a donation
OhnePixel was five hours into his livestream earlier today when he noticed Steam user, Server Controller, had added him as a friend. He then saw the latter's trade offer, which was worth a mind-boggling €118,346.
The Twitch streamer let out a loud squeal and exclaimed:
"What?! What is this? Chat, what is that?! (The streamer sees the value of the trade offer) Chat, my heart! My heart is... (The streamer then reads the aforementioned message sent by Server Controller). Is he f**king serious?! Chat... what?! What the f**k is this?! Bro, I'm nervous."
Timestamp: 05:36:45
OhnePixel was flabbergasted upon discovering that Server Controller had sent him some of the most sought-after and expensive items in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He then claimed that the person had allegedly won $3 million while gambling:
"If you accept this, you have to remember... I know, like, I said. Bro, he is, like, if there's someone who I would be, like, 'Okay,' like, 'What the f**k (is) going on,' but like - he is... I think he won recently $3 mill or something on gambling. He is juiced to the max! Bill Gates, who? Elon, who?"
The Twitch streamer called his mother about 15 minutes later. He followed up by having a quick discussion with some of his friends about the situation. At the 06:11-hour mark, OhnePixel finally accepted the trade offer and remarked:
"The biggest I've ever seen! Boom! (The Twitch streamer receives 210 items from the trade offer) Boom! What the f**k?!"
Timestamp: 06:11:30
Fans react to the Twitch streamer receiving items in CS:GO worth more than $100,000
Prominent esports personality Jake Sucky shared OhnePixel's clip on his Twitter handle. He went on to say that this was the "biggest donation" he had ever seen made to a streamer:
Here's what netizens had to say:
While some hoped that OhnePixel wouldn't get banned from Steam after accepting the massive CS:GO trade offer, others wondered if the content creator would be able to exchange in-game skins for real-world money.