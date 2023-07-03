Twitch streamer OhnePixel left stunned after receiving a $129,000 CS:GO trade offer as donation, ends up accepting it

During a livestream on July 3, 2023, Twitch streamer Mark "OhnePixel" was left stunned after receiving a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive trade offer worth €118,346 ($129,168.74 at the time of writing) as a donation. The content creator was busy opening cases when he received a notification from a player named Server Controller.

The Twitch streamer exclaimed in surprise when he saw that the latter had sent him an offer to accept numerous rare items such as the EMS Katowice 2014 Legends sticker case (worth €25,870.78) and several Krakow 2017 Cobblestone Souvenir Packages (worth €1,302.40).

In a message to OhnePixel, Server Controller wrote:

"I sold one skin on the csgoroll website, when when waiting in public, I have to keep looking over my shoulder. Good luck."

"He is juiced to the max" - Twitch streamer OhnePixel after getting a CS:GO trade offer worth $129,000 as a donation

OhnePixel was five hours into his livestream earlier today when he noticed Steam user, Server Controller, had added him as a friend. He then saw the latter's trade offer, which was worth a mind-boggling €118,346.

The Twitch streamer let out a loud squeal and exclaimed:

"What?! What is this? Chat, what is that?! (The streamer sees the value of the trade offer) Chat, my heart! My heart is... (The streamer then reads the aforementioned message sent by Server Controller). Is he f**king serious?! Chat... what?! What the f**k is this?! Bro, I'm nervous."

Timestamp: 05:36:45

OhnePixel was flabbergasted upon discovering that Server Controller had sent him some of the most sought-after and expensive items in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He then claimed that the person had allegedly won $3 million while gambling:

"If you accept this, you have to remember... I know, like, I said. Bro, he is, like, if there's someone who I would be, like, 'Okay,' like, 'What the f**k (is) going on,' but like - he is... I think he won recently $3 mill or something on gambling. He is juiced to the max! Bill Gates, who? Elon, who?"

The Twitch streamer called his mother about 15 minutes later. He followed up by having a quick discussion with some of his friends about the situation. At the 06:11-hour mark, OhnePixel finally accepted the trade offer and remarked:

"The biggest I've ever seen! Boom! (The Twitch streamer receives 210 items from the trade offer) Boom! What the f**k?!"

Timestamp: 06:11:30

Fans react to the Twitch streamer receiving items in CS:GO worth more than $100,000

Prominent esports personality Jake Sucky shared OhnePixel's clip on his Twitter handle. He went on to say that this was the "biggest donation" he had ever seen made to a streamer:

The biggest donation I have ever seen to streamer WTF Twitch streamer @ohnePixel just received a $120,000 donation from a viewer in CSGO skins... he called his mom immediatelyThe biggest donation I have ever seen to streamer WTF Twitch streamer @ohnePixel just received a $120,000 donation from a viewer in CSGO skins... he called his mom immediatelyThe biggest donation I have ever seen to streamer WTF https://t.co/IV4b3663kV

Regardless this is so insane, hope it all works out with no issues @ohnePixel The person who sent it had just won about $4 million in skins gambling, I assume he's a fan of the big Ohne but he also may be scared of catching a ban with these giant ban waves going aroundRegardless this is so insane, hope it all works out with no issues @ohnePixel The person who sent it had just won about $4 million in skins gambling, I assume he's a fan of the big Ohne but he also may be scared of catching a ban with these giant ban waves going aroundRegardless this is so insane, hope it all works out with no issues

Here's what netizens had to say:

OCHO @OOCHOCINCOO @JakeSucky @ohnePixel Mannn I hope he doesn’t get a ban from this @JakeSucky @ohnePixel Mannn I hope he doesn’t get a ban from this 😅

𝕵𝖎𝖒𝖒𝕪 @PrimeHendo @JakeSucky @ohnePixel Best way to get a donation tbh. Can’t bait them for a refund @JakeSucky @ohnePixel Best way to get a donation tbh. Can’t bait them for a refund

Death Proof Seth @DeathProofSeth @JakeSucky @ohnePixel Would he be able to just exchange/sell the skins for straight money? Idk how cs:go skins work. Either way that’s incredible 🫢 @JakeSucky @ohnePixel Would he be able to just exchange/sell the skins for straight money? Idk how cs:go skins work. Either way that’s incredible 🫢

While some hoped that OhnePixel wouldn't get banned from Steam after accepting the massive CS:GO trade offer, others wondered if the content creator would be able to exchange in-game skins for real-world money.

