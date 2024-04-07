5 popular Twitch streamers who are playing Content Warning

Content Warning is a brand-new co-op survival-horror game launched by Landfall Publishing. This Swedish company is also behind Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, the viral hit title covered by big YouTubers such as Jacksepticeye. The game involves two to four players in an abandoned town where their main goal is to use cameras to capture spooky events as they transpire, while exploring the perpetually dark ruins.

It bears similarity to the gameplay mechanics of Lethal Company, which had recently acquired viral status as well. The game reached an all-time peak of concurrent players on April 2, 2024, garnering more than 200,000 players.

Note: The statistics for this article have been sourced from streamscharts.com

This article talks about the various popular streamers pushing out Content Warning broadcasts.

5 popular streamers playing Content Warning on Twitch

1) Rubius

Rubius is a Spanish-speaking creator with over 14 million followers (Image via elrubiuswtf/Instagram)

Spanish streamer Rubén "Rubius" has been covering the new horror-survival game. The creator has a huge following of 14.91 million followers and plays a wide variety of games, including Fortnite, Supermarket Simulator, Plants vs. Zombies, and others.

He managed to gather one of the highest hours watched on his broadcasts among other creators. Even though he has only streamed about two hours of the game, the creator has already acquired 50,000+ hours watched, with a peak viewership of more than 28,000. The creator is known for his interactive approach with his chat and his lively personality, often seen reacting to the content recommended by his audience.

2) Zentreya

Zentreya is a Twitch VTuber (Image via Zentreya/Twitch)

Zentreya is a female Vtuber who has been making content since 2017. She is known for communicating with her audiences using text-to-speech. She is also currently a member of VShojo, a talent agency specifically geared towards virtual YouTubers. Despite not using her real voice, the creator has still amassed a huge following of 489,000 followers, who watch her content for over a million hours every month.

She has played Content Warning for more than seven hours, and has been watched for 42,000+ hours already. The creator has an average viewership of 5,900, while she has achieved a peak viewership of 6,525 for Content Warning specifically.

3) Forsen

Forsen has the highest peak viewership for Content Warning amongst English speaking creators (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sebastian "Forsen" has been streaming on Twitch for a long time, beginning his journey on the platform way back in 2011. The creator is followed by more than 1.74 million people, with his content revolving around a variety of games such as Counter-Strike, Tekken 8, and A Difficult Game About Climbing.

Forsen's Content Warning content has been watched for nearly 25,000 hours, with the significant peak viewership for the game on the platform for an English-speaking creator, standing at 9,911 concurrent audience members. He is a regular streamer, providing reliably consistent content for various games, spanning nearly 150 hours a month.

4) CohhCarnage

CohhCarnage is known for his calm commentary over games (Image via CohhCarnage/X)

Ben "Cohhcarnage" is a variety streamer on the platform with over 1.57 million followers to his name on the platform. The creator has over 1.2 million hours watched on a monthly basis, and he streams more than 202 hours every month.

His gameplay of Content Warning has been viewed by his audiences for 16,000+ hours. He maintains a stoic and calm aura in his streams, which allow audiences to unwind while watching him play. He is also known for his professional gaming style, which provides extensive coverage of all aspects of a game for the entertainment of his audience.

5) Agent00

Agent00 is a fellow member of the AMP (Image via callmeagentzero/Instagram)

The Any Means Possible member has been trying his hand at the new horror title in recent times. The creator has over 1.47 million followers on the platform, and generally spends his time playing games such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and The Dark Pictures Anthology series, including Little Hope and Man of Medan.

Since Content Warning's release, the creator has subsequently been racking up impressive numbers on his broadcasts of the game. With him maintaining a peak viewership of 11,618, and an average of 8,164 audience members per stream, those watching his broadcasts can expect a very active and reactive chatbox. The creator's community is very friendly, with its own inside jokes and hilarious reactions to the creator's in-game antics.