5 VTubers on Twitch to watch out for in 2024

While some consider VTubers (Virtual YouTubers) to be part of a niche community, virtual content creation has surged in popularity in recent years. Major platforms like YouTube and Twitch host some of the most prominent VTubers today, boasting millions of followers and subscribers. In fact, there are dedicated award shows just to commemorate these content creators.

Virtual YouTubers are supported by multimillion-dollar agencies that provide backing and funding. Among the well-known agencies or companies in this space are Hololive, Kizuna AI, VShojo, and OWOZU, among others.

As the second month of the new year is in full swing, this article spotlights five VTubers worth keeping an eye on.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Who are 5 VTubers to watch in 2024?

1) Gawr Gura

Gawr Gura is among the five VTubers to watch in 2024. This English-speaking virtual YouTuber is affiliated with Hololive, a popular Japanese talent agency. Presently, she is the most subscribed virtual content creator on YouTube, boasting an impressive 4.43 million subscribers.

Gawr Gura typically engages in reaction streams and live gameplay of various video games. As of February 2024, she's playing Palworld, a title that has garnered significant attention in the gaming community. Additionally, she has been enjoying another title called Poppy Playtime.

2) Houshou Marine

Houshou Marine is another prominent figure in the Virtual YouTuber sphere, having solidified her position as one of the leading content creators in this community. With over 3.04 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, she is the second most followed virtual content creator on the platform.

Houshou Marine is known for hosting various music-related streams in addition to reaction streams, predominantly in Japanese. Furthermore, she boasts an extensive discography, contributing to her widespread popularity within the community.

3) Nimu Spacecat

Nimu Spacecat, also known simply as Nimu, is a Spanish-speaking Virtual YouTuber. With over 2.5 million followers on Twitch and a substantial 1.53 million subscriber count on YouTube, she has garnered significant attention in the virtual content creation community.

Nimu Spacecat typically uploads short clips and videos of her streams on her YouTube channel, where she plays various games and interacts with other Spanish-speaking streamers.

4) Ironmouse

Ironmouse is likely the most recognizable name for those who don't follow the virtual YouTube community closely. The Puerto Rican streamer has collaborated on various streams with the Poggers community (such as doing a cyclathon with CDawgVA). Presently, she boasts over 1.9 million followers on her Twitch account.

Additionally, Ironmouse has earned nominations in two distinct categories for the upcoming Streamer Awards event in 2024. She is nominated for the Best VTuber of 2024 and the Streamer of the Year awards.

5) Filian

The final name to be featured on the list is Filian, an independent streamer who is not associated with any agency. Currently, she boasts over 793K followers on Twitch and 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Similar to Ironmouse, Filian has been nominated in the Best VTuber category for the upcoming Streamer Awards 2024. She is also recognized as a Kemonomimi streamer, a term in Japanese used to describe individuals whose characters have animal ears.

The VTubing industry has witnessed several controversies and dramas in recent months. In January 2024, VTuber Yozora Mel faced significant backlash after admitting to sharing confidential information with third-party companies. Consequently, she was removed from her organization, Hololive.