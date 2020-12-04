5 most powerful characters in Free Fire as of December 2020

Free Fire has several features that make it different from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of these features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have special abilities.

This article lists the most powerful characters available in Free Fire as of December 2020.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters that can help players in the ranked mode.

5 most powerful characters in Free Fire

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

His ability is best-suited to aggressive players in the ranked mode and can be boosted up to level 6 using character level-up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

2) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All, allowing him to increase his max EP by 50.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. The mode-switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

K is the first character in Free Fire to have two skillsets in one ability.

3) A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description describes her as a robot made with modern technologies.

She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 power quickly converts 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

4) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary Samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping this character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

He is an excellent choice for players who have a defensive and passive gameplay style in Free Fire.

5) Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

As her in-game description states, Kapella is a pop singer who has an impressive passive ability called Healing Song.

Her ability allows her to increase the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10%. Her ability also reduces ally HP loss when downed by 20%.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.