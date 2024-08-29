5 most powerful Spirits to use in Black Myth Wukong

Spirits are easily the most powerful tools you have access to in Black Myth Wukong. While they don't last nearly as long as the Transformation Spells, they do offer special perks that enhance your build in unique ways. The Spirits essentially act as an extension of your regular attacks, giving you access to a very devastating offensive or defensive skill.

You obtain Spirits from certain mini-bosses as well as elite enemies in Black Myth Wukong. Furthermore, the Spirits obtained can be upgraded to enhance their primary perk, making them even more effective in combat. In addition to their primary perk, some Spirits also offer a secondary perk which grants a passive buff.

While every Spirit obtained in Black Myth Wukong is effective in combat, not all of them are equally as powerful as the other. Here's a list of five of the most powerful Spirits in Black Myth Wukong that can help you get past bosses, without much hassle.

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

List of 5 most powerful Spirits in Black Myth Wukong

1) Wandering Wight

The Wandering Wight Spirit in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Spirit: Wandering Wight

Wandering Wight Primary Perk: Deals damage to targets in front of the Destined One by transforming into the Wandering Wight.

Deals damage to targets in front of the Destined One by transforming into the Wandering Wight. Secondary Perk: Significantly increases Defense.

The Wandering Wight is technically the very first Spirit that you obtain in Black Myth Wukong and it turns out to be the most powerful one among all the others. Although the Wandering Wight does not inflict any elemental status affinities, its sheer strength and passive perk make it viable throughout the game's runtime, and effective against almost all bosses.

2) Apramana Bat

The Apramana Bat Spirit in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Spirit: Apramana Bat

Apramana Bat Primary Perk: The Destined One transforms into the Apramana Bat, flies in mid-air, and deals Frost damage via a cross-slash attack.

The Destined One transforms into the Apramana Bat, flies in mid-air, and deals Frost damage via a cross-slash attack. Secondary Perk: None.

The Apramana Bat does not deal as much damage as the Wandering Wight, but it still is quite powerful. When you throw in the Spirit's ability to inflict Frost and also freeze enemies in place, akin to the Immobilize Spell, it becomes almost as powerful as the Wandering Wight. The only downside of this Spirit is its lack of any secondary passive perk.

3) Earth Wolf

The Earth Wolf Spirit in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Spirit : Earth Wolf

: Earth Wolf Primary Perk: The Destined One transforms into the Earth Wolf and deals damage to targets in front by rushing towards them.

The Destined One transforms into the Earth Wolf and deals damage to targets in front by rushing towards them. Secondary Perk: Grants additional Focus, for a short duration.

The Earth Wolf is another Spirit that might not be as powerful as the Wandering Wight but still deals a ton of damage. The Earth Wolf is more about momentum and instead of a burst of damage, it deals damage over time and for much longer than the Wight. The only downside of this Spirit is it not being able to stagger or knock back end-game bosses.

4) Centipede Guai

The Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Spirit: Centipede Guai

Centipede Guai Primary Perk: Upon use, the Destined One transforms into the Centipede Guai and collides with the enemies directly in front, dealing a ton of damage.

Upon use, the Destined One transforms into the Centipede Guai and collides with the enemies directly in front, dealing a ton of damage. Secondary Perk: Increases movement speed.

Much like the Earth Wolf, the Centipede Guai is an excellent Spirit that deals a ton of damage over time. Additionally, you can control the trajectory of the Centipede Guai, which makes it viable for crowd control. Unfortunately, its base damage isn't all that impressive, but it does have a passive that helps a lot in the end game, that being the increased movement speed.

5) Father of Stones

The Father of Stones Spirit in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Spirit: Father of Stones

Father of Stones Primary Perk: The Destined One transforms into the Father of Stones, and deals damage to enemies in the near vicinity via a two-wave roar.

The Destined One transforms into the Father of Stones, and deals damage to enemies in the near vicinity via a two-wave roar. Secondary Perk: Slightly increases critical hit chance and damage.

The Father of Stones Spirit is an excellent choice for both, bosses as well as crowd control. The Spirit leverages AOE attacks which it uses to dish out damage in two waves. While it doesn't deal nearly as much damage as the Wandering Wight or the Apramana Bat it does deal quite a lot of knockback to enemies and even some of the end-game bosses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!