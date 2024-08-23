5 most powerful Transformations in Black Myth Wukong

Transformations in Black Myth Wukong allow the Destined One to take the form of different creatures. Once transformed, you gain access to a full health bar, completely new moves, and abilities that can easily turn the tide of a battle in your favor. The transformations last until you deplete the health bar or stamina bar of the new form.

Transformations are a key combat mechanic of the game and picking the best one can be the decisive factor in a battle. This article lists the five best transformations in Black Myth Wukong to help you take down the difficult challenges in the game.

Note: The list is subjective and in no particular order.

Best transformations in Black Myth Wukong

1) Wolf Guai: Red Tides

This transformation deals attacks that build up Scorch Bane (Image via GameScience)

How to unlock: Defeat Guangzhi at the end of Chapter 1.

This transformation turns you into a Wolf Guai that can burn enemies using its Scorch Bane. The light attacks are fast and inflict Scorch Bane ailments with every hit while the heavy attack launches a series of dash attacks that shoot toward the enemy.

Moreover, your focus gauge builds with every attack which you can then use to launch a fire cyclone attack when at max focus. To perform this move, fill up your focus gauge, perform a perfect dodge, and then launch a heavy attack.

The Scorch Bane and fire damage are also great against bosses that are weak to fire, providing you with an easy way to overcome some encounters.

2) Rock Guai: Azure Dust

Azure Dust has high defensive capabilities (Image via GameScience)

How to unlock: Complete the Man-In-Stone side quest.

This transformation turns you into a Rock Guai who is immune to all four status ailments in the game. It is a defensive transformation that can withstand many attacks from enemies with each light attack boosting your defense.

The heavy attack is a forward charge that damages enemies on your path. Moreover, Azure Dust also grants access to a ground slam spell that deals area-of-effect damage. Overall, this transformation in Black Myth Wukong is very useful for moving across hordes of enemies, defending against fast bosses, or dealing with status ailments.

3) Yin Tiger: Ebon Flow

Ebon Flow grants block and counter abilities (Image via GameScience || YouTube@Lootward)

How to unlock: Complete Chen Loong’s side quest and defeat Yin Tiger in the Painted Realm.

Ebon Flow transformation in Black Myth Wukong grants you access to deflection and teleportation mechanics. It also reduces the cooldown of Alteration spells like Cloud Step and Rock Solid.

The light attacks are fast slashes that build up focus while the heavy attack is a cleaving blow that deals damage based on the amount of focus you possess. When in this form, you gain the ability to perform blocks and retaliate with a powerful blow.

4) Macaque Chief: Umbral Abyss

Umbral Abyss is an attack-focused transformation (Image via GameScience)

How to unlock: Unlocked automatically upon completing Chapter 3 of the main story.

The Macaque Chief transformation grants you complete resistance against Frost Bane while granting you a frozen sword that deals Frost Bane to enemies on every hit.

The sword has a longer reach than the staff, allowing you to hit enemies from a safe distance while building up Frost debuff on bosses and enemies. This form also gets handy spells: Cold Resolution and Cold Heart.

Cold Heart upgrades your dodges while enhancing your attack power while Cold Resolution lets you quickly close the distance between you and the enemy to deal a powerful strike.

5) Worm Guai: Violet Hail

The transformation can be accessed by completing the secret area (Image via GameScience || YouTube@Lootward)

How to unlock: Enter the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area and complete Daoist Mi's quest in Chapter 4.

The Worm Guai transformation grants you complete immunity to Poison Bane while making all your attacks build poison on enemies. The poison build-up increases with each consecutive attack.

The heavy attack slices you and imbues your blade with Larvae. Then, you can attack enemies to infest them with larvae. Finally, you can use the Hive Mind spell to deal damage to enemies and restore a portion of your lost health.

This transformation provides self-healing and causes poison damage to enemies, making it effective against bosses with large health bars.

Transformations in Black Myth Wukong are a crucial aspect of the game's intricate combat system.

