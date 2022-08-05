5 most powerful weapons in Final Fantasy history

In Final Fantasy, one thing players look forward to the most is the truly powerful end-game weapons. There are some truly iconic, powerful swords, staves, axes, and katana, each with its own strengths.

Some weapons stand out from the rest, whether they can be wielded by many or are the exclusive property of just one character. Some are incredibly simple to get, while others require challenging bosses, side quests, or dungeon diving. Which of these weapons is truly the best, though?

Final Fantasy has a huge amount of powerful and iconic weaponry

Across the Final Fantasy franchise, there have been some fantastic weapons that are must-acquire items. In the Shrine of Chaos, for example, Masamune was the final and ultimate weapon. Any party member could wield it, even the White and Black Wizards.

Not all of these weapons are swords, either. The Holy/Pearl Lance is an incredible Holy-element weapon in several games, and then there are weapons like Apocalypse, Scimitar, and the Illumina.

This list is just the opinion of one writer, and other players may find Final Fantasy weapons that they feel are simply more powerful, for one reason or another.

Best weapons in Final Fantasy

Excalibur

Ragnarok

Nirvana

Death Penalty

Ultima/Atma Weapon

5) Excalibur (and Excalibur 2)

Excalibur has been in nearly every Final Fantasy game, starting with the very first entry, FFI. It comes from a variety of sources, such as those being crafted in Final Fantasy IV. It may not always be the final weapon for warriors, but it’s a respectable and powerful holy sword that cleaves through undead foes with the greatest of ease.

There is also another version in FFIX that is rare and ridiculous: Excalibur 2. This is the most powerful weapon in Final Fantasy IX, but players have to get to the final dungeon in under 12 hours to get it.

No matter what game it is in, the sword delivers damage and satisfaction. Just beware of the fake Excalipoor in at least one game. For players seeking a devastating holy weapon, look no further than Excalibur.

4) Ragnarok

Originally introduced in Final Fantasy III, Ragnarok is far and away one of the best weapons in the entire franchise. Cecil Harvey’s Crystal Sword is a Ragnarok, and it’s also wielded by other characters like Cloud Strife and Adelbert Steiner.

It’s a challenging weapon to acquire and sometimes incredible sacrifices must be made for it. In FFVI, for example, it can only be attained in two ways. One is by forging the Ragnarok Esper into a sword, instead of keeping it as a magicite. If this is done, the only other way to learn Ultima is by unlocking the Paladin Shield.

The other requires it to be stolen from Lady, in the final boss gauntlet. It is a supremely powerful weapon and is always worth having.

3) Nirvana

Several Final Fantasy games have included the Nirvana staff (also known as Shambhala), but its most iconic appearance has to be as Yuna’s Celestial Weapon in FFX. Nirvana is incredibly easy to unlock in this game. It appears in other games as well, such as in both MMOs as spellcaster weapons.

However, Yuna’s version is the most powerful. It has Break Damage Limit, Triple Overdrive, Double AP, and One MP cost. It also grants Valefor Break Damage Limit. If that weren’t enough, the higher Yuna’s current HP is, the more damage she does.

At this point, one can just forget Lulu’s weapon, farm some Black Magic Spheres, and spam Ultima for 1 MP.

2) Death Penalty

There are quite a few interesting guns in this franchise, but Final Fantasy VII’s Death Penalty is an iconic and powerful gun.

As a gun that grows more powerful with the increasing number of foes Vincent slays, it can eventually be considered the most powerful weapon in FFVII. Considering that Cloud’s Ultima Weapon could be weaker if his HP drops, he stands above his party leader by simply murdering whatever comes his way.

There are other guns in the series, but they don’t stack up to Vincent Valentine’s, not by half.

1) Ultima/Atma Weapon

Initially known as the Atma Weapon, Ultima is the ultimate weapon of a few characters in the Final Fantasy franchise. Tidus’ Caladbolg in Japan is known as the Ultima Weapon and is also Cloud Strife’s final weapon in FFVII.

The Ultima Weapon is known for dealing damage based on how much HP the wielder currently has. So, it can be wildly strong or incredibly weak, depending on the situation. Tidus’ version is hands down better than Cloud’s. However, Tidus’ weapon features Break Damage Limit, Triple Overdrive, Evade & Counter, and Magic Counter.

In addition to being powerful and rare, the Ultima Weapon is also unique. Other weapons can deal high damage more reliably, but the Ultima Weapon only requires high HP, instead of having incredible physical stats, making it a very enjoyable weapon to wield.

Hundreds and perhaps thousands of weapons exist in this franchise, and so it’s hard to say what is truly on top of the heap. This list is just the opinion of one writer, and as always, other players will no doubt have their favorites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far