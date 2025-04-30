5 reasons why Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be GOTY 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has pleasantly been one of the most surprising hits of 2025. After all, the visually striking JRPG is French developer Sandfall Interactive's debut project in a niche sub-genre. Releasing alongside heavy hitters like Oblivion Remastered, as well as future big launches on the 2025 horizon, things looked tough for it at first.

However, the game's all-rounder excellence has shown that it is no mere newbie around the city block, and is in fact here to dazzle gamers with an alluring showcase that will remain with them for a while. Check out 5 reasons why we think Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is on its way to earn GOTY 2025 at the Game Awards.

5 reasons why Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has the potential to win GOTY 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 boasts a unique premise and narrative

Every screenshot is jaw-droppingly beautiful (Image via Kepler Interactive)

With a clear Belle-Apoch tone that is evident in every fabric of its being, this is arguably one of the most visually unique games on the market in a long time. Set in an alternate fantasy reality inspired by French society and culture, the game is about taking down a supernatural entity known as the Paintress, who causes people of the same age as the number on her monolith to wither away and die.

From the dream-like aesthetics of the world to eerie, ethereal vibes of various explorable dungeons and map designs, the presentation is very theatrical, all augmented by the attractive cinematography and excellent voicework by blockbuster-grade voice actors. We have no doubt the game will win awards for Best Art Direction on top of a potential Game of the Year Candidate.

The cinematic visuals are stellar, and the soundtrack does not miss

Speaking of the presentation, the Unreal Engine 5-powered visuals are a stunner in each frame. The cinematic cutscenes also showcase a flourish only seen in movies, which further immerse the player on top of well-acted voice work, motion-capture, and set-pieces.

This is accompanied by a soundtrack that oozes perfection, with its somber and energetic tones during appropriate moments like emotional scenes and bombastic boss fights. If not GOTY, it will be surprising if the game misses out on the Best Soundtrack award at this year's Game Awards showcase.

It carves out its own identity despite obvious JRPG inspirations

The combat is strategic yet exhilarating (Image via Kepler Interactive)

While the aesthetics are something that deserves a standing ovation, the gameplay aspects of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are no slouch either. Inspired by older classics like Final Fantasy, as well as modern ones such as Persona 5, the combat is a unique blend of turn-based and real-time action.

Similar to the Paper Mario games, players will enter real-time QTEs to boost skills and attacks while manually evading and countering attacks. The difficulty challenge with the dodge and parry mechanic has also drawn comparisons to Japanese game developer FromSoftware's Dark Souls and Sekiro games. This makes it stand out not just among JRPGs but the RPG genre as a whole.

The ambitious project was helmed by a studio of just 30 people

When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was officially revealed last year, many intrigued gamers were worried if they were truly going to be getting what they saw. As previously mentioned, this is France-based studio Sandfall Interactive's first project and an ambitious one at that, with mind-blowing presentation and tight gameplay.

Complicating things further, the core team consisted mostly of about 30 people, so players had some reason to worry if the developers were going to chew on more than they were capable of. Impressively, though, Sandfall blew past expectations with flying colors as the final product plays exactly as good as it looks, which is commendable in an age where "games" like The Day Before exist.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 raises the bar for modern RPGs

Future indie RPGs will no doubt be compared to Clair Obscur (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Lastly and perhaps most importantly, the game has elevated the bar for current-gen RPGs in every aspect. This is especially important because the project was built not just by a 30-man team, but also excels in every factor, from audio-visual to gameplay. It checks all the boxes for a solid single-player experience without burdening the player with unnecessary grind.

With no microtransactions or penny-pinching tactics in sight, it deals a stiff smack to money-hungry investors who are always chasing the latest industry trends and profits. In short, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a true love letter to gaming, which makes it a clear and worthy contender for GOTY 2025.

