Are there multiple endings in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a lengthy and action-packed journey, which players will arrive at the end of after 25-30 hours of playtime. Just like there are numerous narrative choices to be made throughout the journey, players will also be greeted with multiple endings as the story progresses to a closure. In a nutshell, there are two choices to make at the end, leading to one of two possible endings.
This guide will detail both endings and how to get them in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Read on to know more.
How many endings are there in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The two endings each concern the playable Expedition 33 characters Verso and Maelle, respectively, and will be provided near the end of the game in Act 3. Choosing to play as Verso will see players fight Maelle, while picking Maelle will have players take on Verso in a final showdown after it is revealed that the Paintress is not the true antagonist of the game.
This is because the two have opposing ideals concerning how the story should be wrapped up, which also decides the fate of this painted world they find themselves in. After the climactic finale, a different epilogue will play out depending on which character was picked to be played as. For more details, check out our explanation guide for endings.
Read More: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 endings explained
Those who picked one choice need not worry, as they can reload older save files to go back to the autosave point when deciding the fate of the Canvas and play as the other character. The game's finale is fairly heart-wrenching, so fans invested in the story will most certainly want to check out both endings in full to get closure on the tale.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also download and play the game at no extra cost.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.