Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 endings explained

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a pair of endings, where the player is put into the position to make what is essentially an impossible choice. After the defeat of the final boss, the player learns the truth of things, and will have to “pick a side”. Beyond the Paintress, beyond the final encounter, there’s some bittersweet emotional moments yet to come. At this time, we’ve found two endings, both of which are decided at the end of the base game.

Should there be something else hidden behind New Game+, we’ll update this accordingly. At the very end, you’ll have to make a choice, but what is that choice, and what does it mean for this world going forward? That’s what we’re here to talk about.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Act 3 and the end of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All endings in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 explained

In Act 3 of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, we learn that the Paintress wasn’t truly the “final boss”, or the primary antagonist. She was trying to keep Renoir’s power in check. Why? Because he’s trying to destroy the world. This world is a painting, created by the power of Painters like Renoir and his wife.

This choice matters. (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

It was a world created out of grief, for the loss of their son, Verso, and the maiming of their daughter, Alicia, in a tragic fire. Alicia, better known as Maelle, wishes to stay in this world, so she can actually live a normal life. Verso, however, knows he’s not real, and wishes for it all to come to an end. That way, Alicia can face reality, and move on. She’s a Painter, she can have any life she wishes.

Once Verso steps through the portal, post-final boss, and Maelle will follow. Maelle wants to keep the painting alive, and Verso wants the painting to cease. At this point, you must make a choice. You must decide whether Maelle or Verso is right — and defeat the other in combat. It’s not a hard fight, but make your choice.

If you picked Verso’s ending in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, once Maelle is defeated, he stops the painting forever. The painted version of Maelle dissipates, and Verso has to watch as his friends Monoco, Esquie, Lune, and his potential love interest Sciel all fade away into the scarlet petals.

Moving on can be incredibly painful. It was in this instance (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

From here, the Epilogue “A Life to Love” begins for this ending of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It takes place at the Dessendre manor in Lumiere, where Renoir, his wife, and Alicia stand at Verso’s grave. The three silently stand at the grave, and Alicia even holds an Esquie doll.

His grave read “A Jamais Peint Dans Nos Caeurs”, which I believe translates from French into “Forever Painted in Our Hearts”, which is just soul-shattering. Without a word said, their other sibling, Clea, also showed up, with a bouquet for Verso’s grave. The four stand in silence, as incredibly tragic music plays.

Even though Clea appeared to be alive, she left Alicia alone (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

As Clea walks away from the remaining three, the shot changes. Instead of Renoir and his wife being in the middle, Alicia is. Ahead of her, she can see the party waving farewell to her, once again becoming crimson flower petals — including Maelle, her alter ego. Alicia stands alone, with no family by her side, forced to move forward.

While that is a tragic ending in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it’s also beautiful. If you pick Maelle’s ending, and defeat Verso, you get a very different emotional journey. Defeated, Verso pleads with Maelle, as she’s the only person who can undo the painting, and let him pass on.

Maelle had a choice to make, and made the one that made sense for her (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Verso desperately wanted to be unpainted in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s ending, but Maelle won’t hear of it, so it seems. He pleads over and over, stating he doesn’t want this life, whereas Maelle wants to make up for the time stolen from them, via the painted world.

“If you could grow old … would you … find a reason to smile?”

Maelle’s words from earlier in the game come back, as the game fades away, and another epilogue kicks off for the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ending. This epilogue, A Life to Paint, opens up in the opera house in Lumiere.

A crowd gather to come watch a performance on stage, where a huge piano awaits. Monaco and Esquie are at the door, and before long, we see Maelle, with a young boy, who looks fairly familiar. Lune and Sciel are there, as are Sciel’s dead husband Pierre, and Gustave, who tragically lost his life to Renoir.

Everyone who passed is back, and it’s as if the tragedy never occurred. The color drains away to a black and white stage, and a weary, elderly man slowly made his way to the stage. It’s Verso, who mentioned earlier about his love of the piano. Maelle ensured that she would see him play on stage, potentially forever.

Verso is shackled to the piano metaphorically, forever (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Verso likely know exactly what’s going on, too, as it was revealed in the story that he knew he was a painting all along. He would get ready to perform, as everyone stared at him in silence. In a moment of horror, the game swapped back to Maelle, who had paint covering a significant chunk of her face — not unlike the Paintress did earlier. There’s a price to pay for staying in the painting too long.

Has the cycle already begun to repeat itself? (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

It even looked like her face was starting to drip away, as paint would running down a canvas. With that, it fades to black again, and the credits roll. Both endings, in their own way are tragic in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but which is the “good” ending?

Which ending is the “good” ending?

It’s hard to say what’s right and wrong in the ending of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It really comes down to which of two philosophies matters the most to you. Would you rather live the perfect life you always wanted, even if it comes at a grave cost? Or, would you rather have emotional stability, and face reality.

Personally, as someone who has suffered a number of unfortunate events and painful, tragic moments, I can see where Maelle is coming from. The need, the desperate want to hang back and live in a perfect moment is very appealing. I speak from the experience of someone who will be permanently in pain for the rest of their life because of the acts, or inaction, of someone else.

However, her ending in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also incredibly cruel — it binds someone forever, who knows that they aren’t real, and will have no choice but to keep living, even if that’s not what he wants. She refuses to respect his wishes, and binds him to her, in this world of paint.

That’s why, despite my feelings, Verso has the better, the “good” ending. Though Alicia/Maelle doesn’t wish to move on, it’s probably the more emotionally mature response, and it doesn’t intentionally harm others.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tells a remarkable tale, combining emotional storytelling, turn-based gameplay, and Soulslike mechanics. It’s an incredible, must-play game. You can learn more about our thoughts in our in-depth review.

